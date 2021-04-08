How to reduce the movement of the interface of our Apple Watch

The Apple Watch screen is the smallest of all our devices. Usually we can read it comfortably And yet there is a small setting that we can configure on our Apple Watch that can be useful.

Apple takes great care that its interfaces have depth, hierarchy and are pleasing to the eye, but sometimes these qualities have to be dispensed with: we are talking about the option Reduce movement.

Reducing movement, as the name suggests, allows us to give the interface in general less movement, less animations, as well as fewer changes in size and, in general, it is more still and, in some cases, simple to use.

How to reduce the movement of the interface of our watch

The steps are really simple. We can do them both directly on the Apple Watch and from the iPhone with which we have it paired. On the watch, the steps are as follows:

We open the app Settings on our Apple Watch. We touch Accessibility. We played on Reduce movement. We activate Reduce movement.

We can also do the same through our iPhone:

We open the app Watch on our iPhone. We touch Accessibility. We came in Reduce movement. We activate Reduce movement.

And it’s that simple, if we ever need to reduce the movement of the interface of our watch, we will know how to do it. A resource that in more than one context can be really useful.