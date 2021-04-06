How to prevent the reproduction of music with explicit content on our iPhone, iPad or Mac

There is music for all tastes, so much so that it is often a bit complex to classify each song in the corresponding genre, but what is easy to classify is if a certain song contains explicit content. Thanks to this we can prevent the reproduction of this kind of content in the simplest way. Let’s see how to do it.

An ideal restriction for the smallest of the house

The system for setting the restriction of playback based on content works on iPhone or iPad as well as Mac, although the process is clearly very different. In the case of iOS / iPadOS, the steps to follow are the following:

We open the app Settings on our iPhone or iPad. We came in Use time. We played on Restrictions. If it is not, we activate Restrictions. We played on Content restrictions. We came in Music podcasts, News and trainings. We choose Fit.

Let’s keep in mind that step two is where we can touch Use code for “Time of use” to set a password with which only we can modify this section. As for the Mac, where we can also avoid the reproduction of this kind of content, the steps are these:

We open the app Song on our Mac. On the menu Song we touch on preferences. We enter the tab Restrictions. We activate the option Music with explicit content. We confirm by touching Restrict explicit content. If we wish, we close the padlock to prevent these settings from being changed.

That easy. In this way we will prevent the app Song from our iPhone, iPad or Mac play songs whose lyrics have explicit content. An excellent idea for the smallest devices in the house who can use Apple Music to find content with the peace of mind that nothing inappropriate will sound.