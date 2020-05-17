“How To Polarize A Young Fanbase”: Cole Sprouse’s Unexpected New Look!!

Share it:

It seems like the sweet and suite life of the handsome “Riverdale” actor is over. A new darker age must be arising for Cole Sprouse as he shares a new look to entertain the fans with his charming personality.

The young actor can be seen with a sinister goatee that he must have grown over these quarantine days. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, almost everyone has been staying home in order to stay safe from the deadly virus. So it is surely possible that Cole Sprouse has been doing some efforts to have a new unique look. The look that fans must have never seen. You can have a look at his interesting new look here in the article.

Cole Sprouse’s New Look

Recently, the amazing star of one of the most exciting and interesting drama series “Riverdale”, Cole Sprouse did share s post. All the fans and viewers are surely having the excitement and surprise after looking at a completely new look. Yes, Cole Sprouse has been experimenting currently on her new personality and look. He did share an image on his Instagram handle that flaunts not only his new hairstyle but also his dressing sense.

Cole Sprouse shares a photo of his amazing new look over Instagram on 7 May. He did caption the post, “How to polarize a young fanbase.”

It sure looks like he did polarize the fans and followers. Most fans and supporters were in a shock and surprise to see the new look of the “Riverdale” actor Cole Sprouse. It has been quite a long time since you all are seeing Cole Sprouse with his same look. But now you can see a lot of reactions that vary with the fans.

Cole Sprouse’s Instagram post is now filling out with hundreds of comments showing reaction against his new look. It is really interesting and surprising to have Cole Sprouse’s new look amid these quarantine days.

