How Many Seasons Of Meateater Are On Netflix?

Meateater is one of the best programs which you can see at this time on Netflix. It has gained a lot of popularity within a few days after its release. Is Meateater on Netflix? As per the official sources, it is available to stream on Netflix, but many countries cannot watch it for different reasons.

Is a meat-eater worth watching?

Yes, sure, because there are very few shows available on TV today which have gained so much popularity within such a short period. The show has great potential and could give stiff competition to other cooking shows like Masterchef Junior if they don’t renew the contract with Netflix soon…

But somehow, I think they probably are keeping up their relationship for a long since Netflix seems to be liking their job so much. So Meateater is worth watching this summer on Netflix…

It has two seasons at the moment, which you can watch on Netflix. You can check if it’s available in your country or not by clicking here. We will update this page as soon as the new season of Meat-eater releases on Netflix worldwide.

New episodes are added to Netflix quite late due to legal issues but still within a few hours after it’s aired in the USA. (They might not show some pirated versions of series like Game Of Thrones and other premium content)

Meateater season 1 4 Netflix:

If you’re a fan of shows on the Food Network, then you’ve probably seen some of these half-hour episodes from this web series. The show follows a fictional character he has created to hunt all over Washington and live its essence as a hunter working for hunting guides and slaughterhouses.

However, it is not just meat that eats. Although his day job is hunting animals, he often spends time in restaurants around Seattle looking for new culinary experiences where every ingredient has been pursued or collected by himself.

One good place To be able to follow it if you want to know what happens next with this guy is Netflix, where they already have the first four seasons available. If you like watching hunting videos or do not like them, I recommend getting into this show because it is entertaining and funny. Let’s take a look at what we can find in the first four seasons of MeatEater.

Season 1:

Hunting in Washington State The hunt begins in Seattle and throughout the state, where we will meet different types of people (hunters and non-hunters) and share their points of view about hunting.

Steve had already shown his skills when he was seven years old when his father took him to shoot birds with a shotgun, but after 17 Years without touching a gun, here’s how much skill remained in him.

Among other things, he hopes to learn from other hunters throughout the series. And so far, we have seen episodes where we accompany him on fishing trips, hunting boar, and even shooting blacktail deer. These are some of the hunts that we can find in season 1.

Season 2:

Hunting around the world Although Steve’s main base is Seattle, it seems that there is no limit to where he can go hunting. Throughout this second season, we will see him hunting species such as wild pheasants in New Zealand or bighorn sheep in Canada, to name a few examples.

We also have an episode where he explores his city from an outdoor perspective. Do not miss this second installment if you like the first one because it has its unique touch.

Season 3:

Hunting across America, This third installment continues with MeatEater ‘s philosophy of exploring the culture of hunting around the country. As always, Steve is not afraid to tackle controversial topics in some parts of society (eating roadkill, hunting with guns without a license, etc.).

There are also episodes where we accompany him on fishing trips, and one great episode compiles everything in previous seasons.

Season 4:

Hunting big game After spending time in America, it does not take long for MeatEater to look elsewhere. The fourth installment takes us to different countries such as Argentina or South Africa to hunt deer like caribou, red stag, or eland. It also includes an episode dedicated exclusively to African predators.

meat eater new season on Netflix:

If you like hunting in general, this is an entertaining show for you. However, the main character does not look like it at all (he wants to be a vegan-friendly man); he goes through some tough times explaining why meat is essential when you are in nature. I highly recommend it if you want to know more about hunting or go out and explore.