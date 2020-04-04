How long would it take you to watch all Netflix?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In these days of isolation, audiovisual content is taking us out of many dead times. Without a doubt Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime … is getting us out of more than a hurry with a catalog that seems impossible to consume entirely. However, everything has an end, including the number of titles available on the platforms. Have you ever stopped to think about how long it would take to consume the entire Netflix catalog? Well, there is someone who has calculated it.

According to What's on Netflix the content of the giant of streaming add a total of 2.2 million of minutes with the data calculated for this week. This number is changing, because it must be taken into account that new content arrives and another is removed. But stopping time to today, April 3, to gobble up all Netflix series, documentaries and movies you would need that, 2.2 million minutes, which makes a total of 36,000 hours. More precise? Something more than cfour years of our life constantly playing content.

In other words, it would be virtually impossible to watch everything on Netflix, even if streaming content were your full-time job. You have to sleep too. More than 50,000 titles On the service, there's more than enough Netflix to keep you busy for half a decade. And there are more things in life, so don't try it.