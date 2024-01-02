Boarding School Juliet Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The romantic comedy anime series Boarding School Juliet is adapted from the manga series of the same name. In Japanese, it is called Kishuku Gakkō no Jurietto.

This manga series, created by Yōsuke Kaneda and first published in the Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine, started publication on July 9, 2015, and was later transferred to the Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2017. Kodansha, the publisher, decided to release a light novel adapted from the manga in 2017 due to the series’ popularity; fourteen tankōbon volumes have been released so far.

A year after that, on October 6, 2018, the first season of Boarding School Juliet debuted thanks to plans revealed by the renowned Japanese animation company Liden Films to turn it into an anime TV series.

The anime version was well-praised for staying true to the original storyline, and fans have been anxiously anticipating news about Season 2 since Season 1 ended. All the information we have on Season 2 thus far is here.

Boarding School Juliet Season 2 Renewal Status

Updates on Juliet’s Second Season at Boarding School Romantic comedies with dramatic plot twists are no longer a rare find. This time around, people from all across the globe are taking notice of the 19 series. People are finding a place to belong on the program because of the many animation styles that cater to everyone’s taste.

As far as romantic comedies go, it’s no surprise that Boarding School Juliet has been a hit. A lot of people are enjoying this anime series, and they can’t wait to find out what happens in season two.

Regarding the series’ renewal, no announcement has been made by the officials. Nonetheless, the faithful followers have kept them interested via frequent updates and aren’t shy about sharing their opinions. As we have seen in previous years, the program can go wherever fan pressure takes it.

Although there has been no official announcement, speculation on the internet has already begun to imply that the series has been renewed.

Boarding School Juliet Season 2 Release Date

Among the many manga series available, Boarding School Juliet may enjoy the greatest level of popularity. The first season ended in 2018, and the second will premiere in 2019. There will be a release of your second season very shortly. The premiere date of Boarding School Juliet season 2 has not been announced. We can only hope that season 2 will be out soon since just fourteen tankabon volumes were animated.

Boarding School Juliet Story

Residential Program Act I of Juliet takes place in Dahlia Academy Boarding School, where the “Principality of West” and the “Nation of Touwa” are two antagonistic nations represented by pupils. The students of Touwa are housed in the “Black Dogs” dorm, and the students of Western nations are in the “White Cats” hostel.

This practice is in line with the academy’s policy of national segregation. The protagonist, Romio Inuzuka, is the head of the “Black Dog Dormitory” in his first year of college. From the time he was a little boy, Romio loved Juliet Persia, who was the head of the “White Cat Dormitory” in her first year, but she never returned the feeling.

Although he is reluctant at first, Romio ultimately chooses to express his love for Juliet and swears he will do everything to be by her side. Juliet accepts Romio’s love because she is moved by his resolve. Now that they’re in a relationship, Romio and Juliet have to hide it from their other roommates if they want to stay out of trouble.

Boarding School Juliet Cast

Romio Inuzuka Voiced by: Yūki Ono

Voiced by: Yūki Ono Juliet Persia Voiced by: Ai Kayano

Voiced by: Ai Kayano Hasuki Komai Voiced by: Ayane Sakura

Voiced by: Ayane Sakura Chartreux Westia Voiced by: Yū Shimamura

Voiced by: Yū Shimamura Kochō Wang Voiced by: Rina Hidaka

Voiced by: Rina Hidaka Teria Wang Voiced by: Yui Ogura

Voiced by: Yui Ogura Scott Fold Voiced by: Hiroshi Kamiya

Voiced by: Hiroshi Kamiya Chizuru Maru Voiced by: Tomokazu Sugita

Voiced by: Tomokazu Sugita Kento Tosa Voiced by: Yoshimasa Hosoya

Voiced by: Yoshimasa Hosoya Eigo Kohitsuji Voiced by: Hiro Shimono

Voiced by: Hiro Shimono Airu Inuzuka Voiced by: Daisuke Ono

Voiced by: Daisuke Ono Shizuka Shishi Voiced by: Riho Iida

Voiced by: Riho Iida Nia Pomera Voiced by: Kaede Hondo

Voiced by: Kaede Hondo Aby Ssinia Voiced by: Shinnosuke Tachibana

Voiced by: Shinnosuke Tachibana Somali Longhaired Voiced by: Eri Kitamura

Voiced by: Eri Kitamura Journey Rex Voiced by: Takanori Hoshino

Boarding School Juliet Season 2 Plot

Unfortunately, there will not be a second season of Boarding School Juliet, as the anime has been canceled and there is no word on when it will return. Now that we’ve been waiting for an anime adaptation of Boarding School Juliet for five years, it’s puzzling that the show hasn’t returned for a sixth season.

Boarding School Juliet Season 1 Rating

The reviewers at IMDB gave the anime a 7.3/10, while the critics at MyAnimeList gave it a 7.4/10, demonstrating how much praise the program has received for its refreshing take on the classic play without watering it down too much.