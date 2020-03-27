Hot Toys announces a new life-size Baby Yoda figure

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Disney + has finally arrived in our country. And as we have told you today, subscriptions are multiplying in the last hours. But not only have the numbers of the platform itself risen, but sales of products related to one of the most emblematic characters of one of its series are also greatly increasing. We are talking about the Baby Yoda character.

Indeed, that little version of one of the most beloved characters in the Star Wars franchise and which appears in the new series of The Mandalorian, exclusive to the Disney platform (although in Spain it can also be seen through the television channel Cuatro). Now, all those who want to get merchandising of the series, should know that they will soon have a new option: a completely new and full-size Baby Yoda figure.

It is a new product that has been announced by the company Hot Toys. And according to themselves (via CoomingSoon), the collectible figure is hyper-realistic and articulate. Furthermore, they have announced that it is also meticulously desasaplanded based on The Child's appearance in The Mandalorian.

At approximately 36cm tall, this collectible figure also features an incredible resemblance to the series character, with fascinating fine details, 2 pairs of interchangeable ears, moving head and arms, lovingly desasaplanded outfit, and even a necklace with Mythosaur emblem (apart from other accessories).

All this without forgetting a great variety of interchangeable hands to pose or hold the different accessories that the figure has. All of them, desasaplanded so that fans can recreate some of the most fantastic moments in the series. Finally, keep in mind that the figure will begin to sell between the end of this year 2020 and the first quarter of next year 2021.