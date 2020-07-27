horror and ancient monsters in the trailer of the series produced by J.J. Abrams

Share it:

After a first taste of Lovecraft Country, another trailer arrives that shows us in detail the air that will breathe in the new series and anticipates the presence of some hideous creature that will not fail to win over hardcore horror fans.

produced by J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele, will be based on the novel of the same name written by Matt Ruff. Although it is not a direct adaptation of the famous Lovcraftian tales, the desire to immerse the spectators in those known dreamlike and horror atmospheres is evident. In this case, however, we are in 1950s America and the protagonists, Atticus Freeman, his friend Letitia and uncle George, will face the threat of white supremacists, and even more frightening creatures.

If the first part of the trailer is all in all solar and helps us get to know the protagonists, in the final minutes everything turns to decidedly darker tones and real monsters make their entrance, which apparently will put a strain on the various members of the family. Impossible not to reconnect the creature that is seen in the final to the known Cthulhu of Lovecraft.

The series will be released on HBO Max on August 16th, and we hope that sooner or later it will also come to us. They appear in the cast Jurnee Smollet-Bell, Jonathan Majors, Tony Goldwyn and Abbey Lee.