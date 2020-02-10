Horizon Zero Dawn: Guerrilla Games explains in video how he created the ingame vegetation

Share it:

Waiting for the GDC 2020 to open its doors, the organizers of the San Francisco video game event propose us the full video of the panel held by Guerrilla Games during GDC 2018 to illustrate the challenges faced in the development of the game world of Horizon Zero Dawn.

To make us Cicero in this video deepening on the graphic sector of Horizon Zero Dawn è Gilbert Sanders, chief designer and lead artist of the Guerrilla Games development team. With the aid of different diagrams and explanatory schemes, Sanders traces the fundamental stages of the creative process carried out by the Dutch software house to shape thepost-apocalyptic universe of the exclusive PS4.

During the panel, the digital artist of Guerrilla Games offers different food for thought to Aloy fans, starting with the approach adopted to erect a playful scaffold based on the free exploration of a immense sci-fi world populated by robotic creatures able to occupy every ecological niche and to reach the top of the food chain originally occupied by medium and large animals now extinct.

Of particular interest are Sanders' analyzes concerning the vegetation creation of the different biomes explored by Aloy, with the authors of the Dutch subsidiary of Sony eager to give everything a cinematic cut inspired by BBC naturalistic documentaries. All this, while they do not mention the rumors about the arrival of Horizon Zero Dawn on PC and the development of Horizon Zero Dawn 2 on PS5. So take a look at this interesting (but perhaps a little too technical) panel and tell us what you think about it.