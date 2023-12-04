The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Koharu Inoue’s manga work ‘Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid,’ also known as ‘The Duke of Death and His Maid,’ served as an inspiration for the romantic comedy anime adaptation. The main character, a young duke, has his world turned upside down when a witch curses him to murder everything he comes into contact with.

Everyone hates him after his tragedy, and he ends himself living alone, apart from his loved ones. Despite the dangers they face, Bocchan’s flirting maid Alice and his devoted butler Rob are there for him in his time of need, providing comfort and support. The charming tale begins here, detailing the love story of a duke and his maid and the enigmas surrounding the duke’s misfortune.

A popular romantic comedy series with its distinct twist, “Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid” (also known as “The Duke of Death and His Maid”) debuted on July 4, 2021. There is a respectable fan base for the program among anime enthusiasts all around the globe.

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3 Release Date

Exciting news for all you lovers out there! The anime’s producers have greenlit a third season of The Duke of Death and His Maid. This was revealed after Season 2. Considering all factors, the third season of The Duke of Death and His Maid is set to premiere in 2024.

Since manufacturing has not started, it is impossible to predict the precise date. Season three of The Duke of Death and His Maid will premiere in 2024, according to the showrunners. The third and final season of The Duke of Death and His Maid will premiere in September 2023.

The Duke of Death and His Maid Story

A romantic comedy with a supernatural twist, Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid is an anime. The protagonist, Caiman, has the terrible affliction of being able to instantaneously murder whatever he touches. The anime adaptation is based on the manga by Koharu Inoue.

To avoid unintentionally killing someone, he has resolved to live in seclusion with his maid Alice to escape this deadly curse. In her heroic quest to find a way to break the curse and save him from his suffering, Alice spares no effort.

On their voyage, they encounter several stops, some of which are inhabited by mysterious and powerful entities. As they get closer, their journey is full of hilarious anecdotes and passionate encounters. Along the way to discovering a solution, they confront their pasts, overcome obstacles, and form friendships with good-hearted individuals they meet.

The Duke of Death and His Maid Cast

The Duke Voiced by: Natsuki Hanae (Japanese); Clifford Chapin (English)

Alice Lendrott Voiced by: Ayumi Mano (Japanese); Kristen McGuire (English)

Rob Voiced by: Hōchū Ōtsuka (Japanese); Kent Williams(English)

Viola Voiced by: Inori Minase (Japanese); Kayli Mills(English)

Walter Voiced by: Yuma Uchida (Japanese); Alan Lee (English)

Cuff Voiced by: Wakana Kuramochi (Japanese); Sarah Wiedenheft (English)

Zain Voiced by: Hiroshi Kamiya (Japanese); Ricco Fajardo(English)

Daleth Voiced by: Yōko Hikasa (Japanese); Katelyn Barr (English)

Sharon Lendrott Voiced by: Kikuko Inoue (Japanese); Felecia Angelle (English)

Gerbera Voiced by: Sayaka Ohara

Voiced by: Sayaka Ohara Ringmaster Voiced by: Masaaki Mizunaka (Japanese); Anthony Bowling (English)

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3 Plot

Season 3 of “Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid” (also known as “The Duke of Death and His Maid”) has the potential to build a lot of expectations based on the events and narrative of the first season. September 2024 marks the start of the third season. Here are a few alternatives. Season three may go into the backstories, goals, and connections of Duke and Alice.

Alice’s history and feelings for Duke may be exposed, along with Duke’s curse and efforts to break it. Despite Duke’s family’s animosity and his hardship, Alice and Duke may go on with their romance. The audience’s interactions with the two main characters have the potential to enhance the emotional impact of the passages.

Season 3 may see the continuation of Duke’s family, especially his mother Gerbera, Viola, and Walter. There can be further drama if Gerbera reacts to Duke and there’s a fight for the family crown. Season 3 of “Duke’s Curse” may revolve around Duke’s quest to break his curse. The audience was led to believe that Duke would break the curse and triumph against all odds.

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3 Trailer

The third season of The Duke of Death and His Maid has no promotional video. The producers have now revealed that there will be a third season. Sites like YouTube have the season premiere trailers for past seasons.

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3: Production Studio

J.C. Staff is anticipated to create Season 3 of The Duke of Death and His Maid, much like the previous two seasons. The studio is well-known for producing Toradora! and The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

The Duke of Death and His Maid Ratings

A 7.2 on IMDb, a 7.61 on MyAnimeList, and a 4.3 on Common Sense Media. Viewers of the show are confronted with a dilemma, as shown by the sudden shift in ratings.