Home School Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Thai Drama’s Home School Season 2 will be a forthcoming mystery thriller. GMM TV creates the program.

The premiere of its first season was on June 9, 2023. It focuses on the lives of secondary school pupils and this distinctive residential institution.

GMM TV’s new mystery suspense Thai drama, Home School, is an enigma. The series debuted alongside two episodes on June 9, 2023. It focuses on the lives of secondary school pupils and their unconventional residential school.

Home School Season 2 Release Date

The premiere date for the first season for Home School was September 30, 2016. There were eighteen episodes in total. The remaining seasons will be disseminated in the years to come.

There has been no confirmation as to whether Home School is going for a second season. Currently, the renewal status must be validated.

In addition, the program has not yet been officially approved by its production studio. Despite this, the show’s creators have expressed desire for a second season and suggested possible plotlines.

Home School Season 2 Cast

If renewed, Home School Season 2 cast members will include Nappon Gomarachun as Amin, Cindy Sirinya Bishop as Yanee, Atthaphan Phunsawat as Run, Chalad Na Songkhla as Prasat, Rachanun Mahawan as Maki, Hirunkit Changkham as Tibet, Jirawat Sutivanisak as Nai, Ramida Jiranorraphat as White, Wachirawit Ruangwiwat as Pennueng, and Kay Lertsittichai as Hugo.

Home School Season 2 Trailer

Home School Season 2 Plot

Then, we are going to learn approximate details about the narrative of Season 2. If the initiative is renewed, however, we will learn a bit more about such thirteen students and their circumstances.

In Season 2, there will be an increase in problematic situations. In addition, the three-year educational journeys of individuals will be complex.

The school decided to hand-select a few students every three years in order to maintain class sizes below the maximum of thirteen students.

The school then assigns the chosen students the responsibility of concluding a three-year adventure within the school.

The atmosphere at the property school is repulsive and has a very stifling sense of a learning environment, leaving the children to ponder what it is. A few students attempt to learn a bit more about this location and the events occurring there.

Some parents desire for their children go to a school with sufficient rigor. The parents of one of the applicants want them to attend this particular school because he is an exceptional student.

Parents willing to pay $1,000,000 per semester for their children’s education. Only through homeschooling can the brats and ignorant children of affluent parents develop into new people.

Acceptance into a homeschool program is not a simple procedure. Over hundreds of thousands applicants, they award two scholarship positions per generation. After interrogating the students’ guardians, they spoke with the students.