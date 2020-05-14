Share it:

Hocus Pocus 2: release date, cast, plot, and latest updates

Release date of Hocus Pocus 2

Hocus Pocus 2 is in making a consisting same cast that will be released on Disney’s new streaming service. In 2019, there was news regarding Hocus Pocus 2 that it will be available soon in the original form the same as the last one. New Hocus Pocus 2 will be a sequel instead of a reboot. Based on a report in 2020, three original sisters are full of hope to reach deals of return. Hocus Pocus 2 may be available soon before the end of the year 2021.

Updates regarding Hocus Pocus 2

The cast of Hocus Pocus 1 will not be attached in Hocus Pocus 2. According to sources, three sisters will have they have come back in the sequel of Hocus Pocus. Hocus Pocus had three sisters stories living in Salem, revived almost 300 years by a boy whose family members moved from Los Angeles to Salem. Apart from this, in 20 century, they discover Halloween has become a holiday.

There is no official announcement about the cast in Hocus Pocus 2. Keep yourself updated with us. We are far away from the trailer of Hocus Pocus 2. But the movies ends with the magical eye winking, it proves that the sequel can have a return. We can understand your feeling for watching the upcoming season, but you have to wait as we don’t have any latest updates about Hocus Pocus 2.

