High-Rise Invasion: first look at the new Netflix series

Netflix is always ready to please his subscribers, even anime fans, and it is for this reason that in recent years he has decided to produce animated series by collaborating with some of the major studios in Japan, such as MAP, Production I.G, e Bones, just to name a few. This partnership has led to a significant increase in souls arriving on the platform.

Last October, the streaming giant, on the occasion of the Netflix Anime Festival, has announced numerous titles coming this year, including the recent one Thus spoke Rohan Kishibe (retrieve our review of Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe). Our attention, however, fell on High-Rise Invasion, adaptation of the manga of the same name by Tsuina Miura and Takahiro Oba, which presented itself as a violent and brutal anime. A few hours ago High-Rise Invasion arrived on Netflix and after seeing the pilot we are ready to tell you about it.

The Mask



The opening moments of High-Rise Invasion are enough to be clear on how violent and twisted a series is: through a particular image filter that evokes a videotape, a man in overalls is seen extracting a katana from the skull of his victim, while a pool of blood spreads on the floor.

The shot moves behind the murderer and when he turns around reveals a white mask, with elongated eyes and a smile that has very little reassuring. After the initials, we find Yuri Honjo on top of a roof, desperate because she can’t contact her parents, but fortunately her brother answers the phone Rika. With this expedient we can find out what is happening: Yuri was at school, when she suddenly found herself in a world of skyscrapers alone, which, however, have access to the lower stairs blocked and have no elevators; there is no way to reach the ground floor; the roofs of the various buildings are connected to each other by long wooden bridges. Masked people are not common killers, as they are not tasked with killing their victims, but with instill fear and despair, to the point of tempting them to commit suicide; only when the victim does not want to take his own life can they kill him. Rika tells her sister to keep calm, because he too is trapped there and that soon they will be able to reunite: he just has to reach a tall building, which stands in the center of the city of skyscrapers. The situation degenerates when the man with the katana reaches Yuri and destroys the telephone, the only means of communication he had.

The girl, frightened, crosses the bridge, but is joined by her executioner; luckily she is saved by two policemen, but her happiness doesn’t last long. One of the two agents is actually a harasser who, after killing his colleague by making him fall from the roof, wants to abuse the protagonist.

In the distance, a masked sniper is observing the scene and decides to “save” Yuri. The student manages to escape, after retrieving a gun from the policeman and starting a fire with her body, to generate a blanket of smoke to hide behind.

Without going any further, suffice it to say that Yuri, after facing and defeating a masked maid, discovers that the masks are actually electronic devices that control people’s minds, prompting them to kill. The young woman realizes, therefore, that behind the masks there are no monsters with human features, but real human beings.

The only way he can escape from that crazy world is a helicopter that can only carry one person outside. At the end of the episode, Yuri meets a girl like her, suggesting that in that reality there could be other survivors.

Net of an increasingly pressing and frenetic pace, we must highlight some obvious writing problems, well aware of having only seen the pilot. Once the vision was finished, numerous questions were piled up that in one way or another enticed us to continue the vision, with the hope of receiving an answer. In fact, there is a strong desire to find out what exactly the world Yuri found herself in, how she reached it, who are the masked men, what are the masks, who is behind it all and why is she acting in this way. These are just some of the questions that have arisen, but there is one in particular that stimulated us more than necessary to complete the vision: when the protagonist runs away from the masked sniper, he is seen holding a photograph of the protagonist with “To my big brother, Yuri“.

We do not exclude that there may be some kind of bond between the girl and the sniper, who may have arrived years before in that strange world, perhaps as a victim or perhaps for work, and found a mask, but has not completely lost his mind; this would explain why when he had both the student and the harassing policeman at gunpoint he wanted to kill the second one, perhaps to protect or help her, and to avoid being discovered by those in charge of everything he continued to keep her at gunpoint.

Ultimately, the open questions are numerous, but we fear that in 12 episodes (at the moment we don’t know if there will be a second season) we would not be fully satisfied. What convinced us least is the absence of an actual plot, at least for the moment: High-Rise Invasion seems to focus solely on the protagonist’s attempt to escape from the attackers and we would not want it to focus only on this because it is the premises for an interesting series, with some twists, they all seem to be there.

What we have not been able to fully accept, leaving us a little confused, is the sudden and sometimes senseless evolution of Yuri which we have seen since the pilot. In a few words, the young woman goes from being frightened by everything in front of her, to putting aside her fears and finding the courage to continue, even killing a person or burning them in order to survive.

In addition, some reactions seemed out of place, such as when she meets the masked maid and is impressed by her physical abilities: instead of running away or reacting in some way she observes in fascination the movements of the enemy. We would have preferred to witness the development of Yuki over the 12 episodes, in order to have a well-defined and more appreciable heroine. In addition, we noticed some moments that give the production slight cheerful tones: situations that dampen the tension and ruin a title it really revolves around suspense and violence.

Katanas, Rifles, Scythes



As for the plant, High-Rise Invasion is more than enjoyable. The guys from the studio Zero-G they used a line that remains mostly clean, except in the moments when the shot moves away; the CGI is reduced to elements of the scenario, such as the helicopter, and is well suited to the manual stretch, passing almost completely into the background.

Even if at the moment there are no fights (but given the type of production we believe they will be absent), the animations are fluid, and they manage to give the right thickness to the most violent scenes, thanks also to the good visual rendering, as when masked men they chase their victims, or when people fall from the roof, convinced they will save themselves, for smash to the ground.