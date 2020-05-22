Heroes & Villains, the director of It Follows, will make the most revolutionary cinecomic ever

Share it:

The Hollywood Reporter reports that David Robert Mitchellacclaimed US author behind It Follows is Under The Silver Lake will make a new superhero film entitled MGM Heroes & Villains.

Plot details are kept secret for now, but the project is described as a completely revolutionary work for the superhero genre, which will be analyzed in a whole new light: Mitchell has already completed the screenplay, which has been in production for some time and should begin casting for the main roles in the next few days. In addition to writing and directing, Mitchell will also be a producer alongside Chris Bender (Mulan, A Lions Night) and Jake Weiner (Mulan, My Spy) of Good Fear Content.

Mitchell known for writing and directing supernatural psychological horror It Follows, played by Maika Monroe (The Guest; Independence Day: Resurgence), is more recently, the thriller-comedy-neo-noir Under the Silver Lake, which was presented to Cannes and starring the Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man; The Amazing Spider-Man 2, The Social Network), the Golden Globe nominee Riley Keough (Mad Max: Fury Road; Logan Lucky) is Topher Grace (That ’70s Show; Spider-Man 3).

We remind you that Every has entered Under The Silver Lake in second place in the ranking of the best films still unpublished in Italy; for other insights, retrieve our review of Under The Silver Lake published at the time of its preview in Cannes.