Entertainment

Heroes & Villains, the director of It Follows, will make the most revolutionary cinecomic ever

May 22, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

The Hollywood Reporter reports that David Robert Mitchellacclaimed US author behind It Follows is Under The Silver Lake will make a new superhero film entitled MGM Heroes & Villains.

Plot details are kept secret for now, but the project is described as a completely revolutionary work for the superhero genre, which will be analyzed in a whole new light: Mitchell has already completed the screenplay, which has been in production for some time and should begin casting for the main roles in the next few days. In addition to writing and directing, Mitchell will also be a producer alongside Chris Bender (Mulan, A Lions Night) and Jake Weiner (Mulan, My Spy) of Good Fear Content.

Mitchell known for writing and directing supernatural psychological horror It Follows, played by Maika Monroe (The Guest; Independence Day: Resurgence), is more recently, the thriller-comedy-neo-noir Under the Silver Lake, which was presented to Cannes and starring the Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man; The Amazing Spider-Man 2, The Social Network), the Golden Globe nominee Riley Keough (Mad Max: Fury Road; Logan Lucky) is Topher Grace (That ’70s Show; Spider-Man 3).

READ:  The shadow of Scorpio, here are the differences with Stephen King's book

We remind you that Every has entered Under The Silver Lake in second place in the ranking of the best films still unpublished in Italy; for other insights, retrieve our review of Under The Silver Lake published at the time of its preview in Cannes.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.