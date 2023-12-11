Hero Mask Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Hero Mask is an action anime TV series that Netflix created in Japan using original net animation (ONA). On December 3, 2018, the illustrious Pierrot studio in Japan animated the first season of Hero Mask, which debuted. Despite its relative infancy in the anime industry, it garnered respectable ratings and quickly won over a dedicated following.

Pierrot confirmed Hero Mask’s renewal for a second season on July 23, 2019, six months after the first season premiered, via the show’s official website. In August 2019, Netflix eventually debuted Hero Mask season 2. Everybody has been asking since then: Will Hero Mask return for a third season? Here is all the information we have on it.

Hero Mask Season 3 Renewal Status

The debut of ‘Hero Mask’ season two was on August 23, 2019. Unfortunately, this will also be the animated series’ last season. It is not on the cards to develop a third season. The creators of “Hero Mask” have already shown interest in returning to work with Netflix, so there’s still a possibility they’ll come back. Producer Mikio Ono stated that the animated series ‘Hero Mask’ originally intended to have 24 episodes spread out across two seasons.

Hero Mask Season 3 Release Date

On August 23, 2019, Netflix debuted the second season of Hero Mask. As with other Netflix original programming, Netflix published all nine episodes simultaneously. Anime viewers loved both the first and second seasons.

The news for the fans about the next season is not good. The creators initially planned the anime as a two-season series, but it ended up exceeding their expectations. In addition to the disappointment, the creators will have to start from scratch if they choose to continue the tale, as the anime is not adapted from a manga.

The good news is that Studio Pierrot has officially announced its partnership with Netflix to produce more series like this in the future. We will update this area as soon as we learn anything about a new program or the release date of Hero Mask season 3.

Hero Mask Story

Herculean efforts meet action crime in Hero Mask. William and Emily, two major characters, live in a made-up London in this series. James Blood, a passionate individual, heads the Special Service of Crime (SSC) section, which is subordinate to the Capitol Police Department.

Even though James’ life has never followed the norm, his investigation into a high-profile case involving the Live Corporation takes a surprising turn when he learns of the murder of Superior Crown Prosecutor Monica Campbell.

More shocks were in store for James, as if that weren’t enough. An old adversary of James, who is believed to be dead, attacked the police station where he works. Not long after this assault took place, Crown Prosecutor Campbell passed away.

Neither the origins nor the motivations of such a revolution were clear to James. Our story’s heroine, Sarah, and him work together to attempt to figure out who’s behind the unusual occurrences.

Still, there are always bumps on the road to truth. During their quest for answers, they become entangled in a plot orchestrated by the Live Corporation. As proof that they have escaped from prison, they have begun to wear masks that bestow extraordinary powers on their users. If the program is revived, it will lead to more interesting occurrences.

Hero Mask Cast

James Blood Voiced by: Yasuyuki Kase (Japanese); Greg Chun (English; Netflix Dub)

Sarah Sinclair Voiced by: Yūko Kaida (Japanese); Lauren Landa[4] (English; Netflix Dub)

Lennox Gallagher Voiced by: Junpei Morita (Japanese); Brad Venable (English; Netflix Dub)

Edmond "Eddie" Chandler Voiced by: Kentaro Takano (Japanese); Landon McDonald (English; Netflix Dub)

Harry Creighton Voiced by: Kōki Uchiyama (Japanese); Chris Niosi (English; Netflix Dub)

Geffrey Connor Voiced by: Yutaka Aoyama (Japanese); Cam Clarke (English; Netflix Dub)

Steven Martland Voiced by: Takayuki Sugō (Japanese); Jason Marnocha (English; Netflix Dub)

Richard Burner Voiced by: Yutaka Nakano (Japanese); Armen Taylor (English; Netflix Dub)

Monica Campbell Voiced by: Haruka Shibuya (Japanese); Julia McIivaine (English; Netflix Dub)

Fred Faraday Voiced by: Tomoyuki Shimura (Japanese) Cam Clarke (English; Netflix Dub)

Jeremy "Grimm" Payne Voiced by: Yūichi Karasuma (Japanese); Sean Chiplock (English; Netflix Dub)

Eve Palmer Voiced by: Yukiyo Fujii[1] (Japanese); Kira Buckland (English; Netflix Dub)

Anna Winehouse Voiced by: Tomoko Miyadera (Japanese); Rachel Robinson (English; Netflix Dub)

Theo Lowe Voiced by: Xander Mobus (English; Netflix Dub)

Tina Herst Voiced by: Yū Shimamura (Japanese); Kayli Mills (English; Netflix Dub)

Hero Mask Season 3 Plot

As of now, the plot of Hero Mask Season 3 remains largely unknown due to the unset release date. That being said, this discovery will have to wait a little longer.

Hero Mask Age Rating

Due to its TV-PG rating, Hero Mask includes content that some parents may find inappropriate for their younger children. Quite a few parents could find it entertaining enough to watch with their little ones. There may be some sexual scenes, mild violence, provocative speech, rare rude language, or a topic that calls for parental advice.

Where to watch Hero Mask Season 3?

Season 3 of Hero Mask is currently unavailable, but it will be available shortly. In the meantime, catch up on the first two seasons by visiting Netflix.