Hellbound Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The latest update for the viewers who have always had a passion for K-drama space, particularly after the introduction of various OTT platforms, has finally arrived.

This update is related from the popular South Korean drama Hellbound, that has acquired a massive fan following in recent months.

This means that the massive perplexity that was clouding the expectations of all the supporters will soon come to an end.

This update also coincides with the cancellation or postponement of numerous Netflix programs.

Due to this, there is a great deal of uncertainty regarding the show’s renewal, as it was not verified whether the show will return or not. Fortunately, however, this will not be the situation for Hellbound aficionados!

This is due to the fact that the show has been given a renewal to keep going its narrative with a second season, to be the audience response to its pilot was overwhelmingly positive.

This update also came as a surprise to everyone, as the season 2 updates were anticipated to be released after a lengthy delay.

Yeon replaces one of the greatest zombie films in Hellbound with demonic prophecies and infernal creatures that transport people to purgatory.

Imagine a gateway to the nebulous domains of the afterlife, forged in the digital forge of streaming services: Season 2 of the enigmatic show Hellbound.

This grim fantasy narrative originates within the very fibers for Yeon Sang-ho’s webcomic under his artistic supervision.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere of Hellbound Season 2 with fervent anticipation. Yoo Ah-in, Kim Hyun-Joo, along with a constellation containing additional talents, each a star in this universe of mystery and malevolence, adorn the stage in this ethereal story.

Hellbound is one of these shows whose opening scene immediately draws you in, just as the characters are taken to hell by brutal, diabolical creatures that murder anyone who has been sentenced to be executed by visiting “angels.”

Importantly, however, the preternatural terror quickly recedes without losing its initial foreboding.

Instead, the focus shifts to how these religious visits affect Korean society as a whole, replete with the diversions you’d expect to Yeon Sang-ho, the director of this and Train to Busan.

Hellbound Season 3 Release Date

The premiere of the first season of Hellbound is scheduled for November 19, 2021. It consisted of six episodes in total. The remaining seasons is going to be released in subsequent years.

There is currently no information regarding whether Hellbound is returning for a third season. Currently, the renewal status must be validated.

In addition, the production studio has not yet granted official sanction for the program. In any case, the show’s creators showed interest in an additional season and suggested possible storylines.

Hellbound Season 3 Cast

If renewed, Season 3 of Hellbound will feature Yoo Ah-in as Jung Jin-su and Kim Hyun-joo as Min Hye-ji. Do-Yoon Kim as Lee Dong-Wook, Shin-rock as Lee Dong-Wook, Jeong Min Park as Bae Young-jae, Jin-ah Won as Song So-hyun, Yang Ik-joon as Jin Kyung-hun, and Do-Yoon Kim as Lee Dong-Wook. As Kim, Park Jung-ja Ryu Kyung-Soo as Yu-ji the Deacon, Jung Ji-so as Angel. Chase Yi as Detective Male, Jasper Jeon as Jung Jin-Su, and Lee Dong-Hee as Kim Jeong-chili.

Hellbound Season 3 Trailer

Hellbound Season 3 Plot

The series has not been renewed for a third season by Netflix. Due to the paucity of information regarding this season of Hellbound, we can only speculate regarding the plot.

However, we can anticipate that the upcoming season will continue up where the previous season left off.

A terrified individual is seated in a café where hellish entities are present. At 1:20 p.m., a swarm of creatures materializes from nowhere and brutally executes him.

According to the chairperson of ‘The New Truth,’ God dispatches his messengers to deal with sinners in order to repair the world.

The police arrive and initiate an investigation, declaring that a murder case, while ‘The New Truth’ describes it as God’s plan.

The ‘Arrowhead’ concurs with this assessment. Their adherents are typically youthful individuals who will resort to violence to spread their message, regardless of how inhumane their conduct may be.

During their investigation, the police discovered which the creatures responsible for trashing the property and killing a man left no trace.

The horrific scenario is exacerbated by the discovery of foreign substances on the deceased’s body.

Park Jungja returns home for meeting her children, who all wish her a happy birthday; however, when everything appears to be going well, a spirit informs her that she will be sent to Hell in five days.

Park decides to clarify her dilemma to her attorneys immediately, but no one believes her.

Park explains that she was contacted by ‘The New Truth,’ who are willing to broadcast her journey to Hell on live television to demonstrate she was not lying.

She instructs her attorney to care for her children after her passing. “The Arrowheads” reveals the real identity of the victim if a live telecast of her demise is being prepared.

There are no hints as to what another season may entail, but the conclusion of the first season gives us a firm idea of the series’ prospective course.

The focus of the first season was humanity’s response to the new perils. Season 2 may reveal the release of additional demons and why they chose to annihilate humanity.

In the penultimate episode of the second season of “Ragnarok,” Wotan, Odin, Magne, as well as the rest of the protagonists intend to enter Jotul Industries in search of the Eternal Flame and to forge a weapon. Under the pretense of posting a protest sign, they obtain the key from Laurits.

In the process, however, Harry is hospitalized, Wotan is equipped with a tracking device, Iman as well as Halvor face dismissal, and he is beaten severely. Magne is unable to hurl the weapon very far, contrary to his expectations.

Magne discovers that the companion Laurits was concealing was a gigantic ‘tapeworm’ when her mother requests her for eliminating her brother’s clothing.

In the meantime, Fjor declares that Jotul Industries may relocate to Asia, compelling the Norwegian government to remove certain restrictions in order to enable the company to continue operations.

This, of course, provokes Magne’s indignation, who ultimately awakens the hammer’s power.

Magne proceeds to the Jotul residence to confront Fjor, yet all he discovers is Saxa being punished for her betrayal of the family by being pummeled and bloodied.