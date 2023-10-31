Heels Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Unfortunately for fans of the popular Starz drama about amateur wrestling, Heels, the network decided against picking up the program for a third season. Heels follows the Spade brothers, Jack (Stephen Amell) and Ace (Alexander Ludwig), as they attempt to carry on their late father’s independent wrestling organization following his death.

In addition to operating the firm and coming up with plots that keep their fans wanting to see more, the Heels brothers also have plenty of troubles at home, particularly since they are unable to agree on the future of the company.

Heels Season 3

There’s more to Heels Season 3 than simply the story, however. Real-life wrestlers made frequent appearances on the program, either as characters in the Spade brothers’ wrestling organization or as members of the rival group that seeks to put them out of business.

In the first season of Heels, no less than CM Punk made an appearance, and he and his wife, former WWE superstar AJ Lee, made a return appearance in the second season. Despite having a large number of viewers in common with WWE fans and a solid following among current Starz members, Heels was ultimately unable to return for a third season.

About Heels

Most of the focus of “Heels” is on the Spade family, particularly Jack (Stephen Amell) and Ace (Alexander Ludwig) Spade. After their dad passes away, they’re left with the daunting responsibility of running his independent wrestling business. This is the first step in their adventure. However, their struggles aren’t limited to the arena. While coping with familial issues, Jack and Ace must find out how to manage a successful wrestling company.

The program does a fantastic job of contrasting the characters’ personalities in and out of the ring. This story’s contrast between the “good guy” and the “heel” will excite and move readers who like wrestling and character-focused fiction.

One of the show’s most distinctive features is the presence of real-life wrestlers in both the Spade brothers’ wrestling business and its rival. CM Punk, a legend in the wrestling world, appeared in the first season. His wife, former WWE superstar AJ Lee, made a cameo appearance in Season 2. Wrestling enthusiasts are becoming thrilled about the show’s new cast members because they make it seem more realistic.

Heels Season 3 Release Date

The third season of Heels has been canceled by Starz. Fans were shocked by the decision, particularly considering the several cliffhangers that were left in the season two finale of Heels.

There is currently no set date for the release of Heelz Season 3 since the show has not been renewed. Only if another network or streaming service acquires Heels from Starz for renewal will there be a new season. If this does occur, the Heels season 3 release date might be delayed by at least a year.

Heels Season 3 Cast

Many of the actors from the first two seasons of “Heels” are candidates to return for the third. In this timeline, Stephen Amell would presumably return to his position as Jack Spade, while Alexander Ludwig will take on the role of Ace Spade. Allision Luff, who plays Staci Spade, Mary McCormack, who plays Willie Day, and Kelli Berglund, who plays Crystal Tyler, are other essential cast members.

Furthermore, Mike O’Malley as Charlie Gully, Roxton Garcia as Thomas Spade, Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock, Robby Ramos as Diego Cottonmouth, Trey Ticker as Bobby Pin, and James Harrison as Apocalypse will all be back. It’s possible that other wrestling legends may make guest appearances, continuing the show’s history of using genuine professional wrestlers as cast members.

Heels Season 3 Plot

Without confirmation, we can only speculate on what Heels Season 3 might have included. Several storylines from season 2 ended on cliffhangers, however, so a third season of Heels would have to resolve them. Ace’s decision to cancel his contract with Gully at the conclusion of the second season cast serious doubt on the continuation of DWL.

Jack, against his father’s warnings, tried the shooting star press and may have severely harmed himself. The future of Jack’s whole professional wrestling career, not just DWL, is uncertain. Starz’s cancellation of Heels means that fans will never see the last chapter unless the show gets picked up by another network.

Where to watch Heels?

The second season of the hit program “Heels” can be seen on Starz, with all-new episodes debuting every Monday. Starz may be subscribed to alone or as an extra with many other U.S.-based streaming services.

Heels Season Rating

The second season has received a 90% approval rating and an average rating of 7.8/10 on Rotten Tomatoes. The 2nd season has a weighted average score of 79 on Metacritic.