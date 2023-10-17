SSS-Class Suicide Hunter Chapter 100 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

We’ll have to wait and see what MC Gongja decides to do since Lady Golden Flower has asked to go back, but he would rather remain with Raviel. His main worry is the synchronization of the Golden Flower lady.

Raviel is the one Lady Golden Flower hates the most because she also has love for the crown prince. The lady’s butler, Gongja (MC), was just fired by Raviel.

SSS-Class Suicide Hunter Chapter 99, whose will shortly be released, has the fans eager.

After knowing that Kim Gongja has finally revealed that he was deeply in love with Laviel, viewers of the show are excited for the upcoming episode.

The final chapter begins with Kim Gongja preparing. He looks at himself in the mirror, tests his confidence by calling out Laviel’s name, and notices that he is blushing.

He acknowledges to himself that he actually just mentioned her name, which he interprets as another evidence that he has fallen in a relationship with her.

Fans of the TV series are really eager to see what will happen next and how things will pan out in this developing romance after learning that Kim Gongja has finally admitted that he is seriously in love with Laviel.

They are also looking forward to Chapter 99 of the upcoming SSS-Class Suicide Hunter because of this.

Gongja, the main character, is torn between following the lady, Golden Flower, or staying with Raviel, and is at a crossroads.

In order to better comprehend what is truly happening in the series and to ensure that everyone stays on the same page, we will also take a closer look at the most recent chapter while revealing the publication date of the upcoming storyline.

In addition, we’ll look at fan theories, spoilers, and predictions for the upcoming SSS-Class Suicide Hunter Chapter 99, as well as the chapter’s reading order.

A blonde girl and a butler were attempting to guide the plot of the previous chapter while engrossed in a virtual world within a manga.

Readers of all ages will enjoy the successful love manga series. They enjoy reading it, and learning more concerning the series makes them even more eager to read it.

The plot is more exciting when the male lead is by himself when the female lead is joined by one of her rivals to entice the male lead. This series is distinctive to read because of its original plot, which will be examined.

SSS-Class Suicide Hunter Chapter 100 Release Date

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Chapter 100 of SSS-Class Suicide Hunter on October 26, 2023. The next book will feature the same degree of thrilling action and drama that fans of the series are accustomed to expecting from the past novels.

SSS-Class Suicide Hunter Chapter 100 Trailer

SSS-Class Suicide Hunter Chapter 100 Plot

In the final part of chapter 96, Gongja is seen to be torn between pursuing his love and synchronization. Additionally, this chapter will only cover a portion of the events.

It is difficult and frightening for Gongja to make a choice since the lady with the golden flower is now pleading with him to go back to her even though she despises Ravel and still loves Gongja, while on the other side, we catch Raviel requesting a stick that is four times larger than the previous one.

The only things they showed us within Chapter 96 were Gongja’s perplexity and the golden flower lady repeatedly calling for Gongja.

Additionally, it demonstrates why Lady Golden Flower is supporting Ravel’s partner, Gongja, not merely because she loves him but rather because she wants to exact revenge on Raviel for her hatred of her.

We’re interested to learn who Gongja chooses—Lady Golden Flower or Raviel, his love—in the following chapters. Raviel would be preferable in the readers’ eyes because they both complement one other well.

Readers can now anticipate learning about Lady Golden Flower’s new strategy for attacking Raviel in the following panel, which should spice up the series’ overall narrative.

The moment Gongja announced that he would purposefully increase his synchronization rate to that level, he stated that there was a potential there for sure.

But Jack warns him that if he accomplishes that, he would fail this step and stay imprisoned in this realm.

He replies that he is unable to explain his motivations at this time. He is intending to leverage the weaknesses in the tower’s system to get through this step, thus it can only serve if he is the sole individual who knows that strategy.

As a result, while being a little hasty, this chapter was understandable. There were a lot of other things that happened in the tale that weren’t included in this part.

The “whip,” which is actually a big stick, truly causes the scenario, and Gongja (MC) reveals what he believes about it.

Raviel requested a thicker cane four times, but they just brought Raviel more fragile ones out of fear for the crown prince’s reaction should Sylvia suffer a catastrophic injury.

The majority of the dialogue is left out. Gong-Ja’s internal dialogue and reflections give the story flavor.

They omitted her actual strike on the golden flowers lady as well. They ignored the lady displaying the golden flower as well before the prince arrived. He was immersed to a 40 percent degree.

Even while it’s debatable whether she’s a bad person or not, the fact that she only hangs out with the crown prince because she secretly despises Raviel just makes matters worse.