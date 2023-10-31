Dark Winds Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

After premiering on AMC and AMC+ on June 12, 2022, the psychological thriller series Dark Winds has been renewed for a third season, set to premiere in September 2023. The renewal announcement follows the September 3, 2023 premiere of the second season finale.

The launch date for Dark Winds Season 3 has been speculated as being in early 2025, while the specific release date has not yet been announced. Since AMC broke the news, fans of the thriller series have been in an uproar. Without any further delay, let’s dig in and learn more about Dark Winds before its third season premieres on AMC and AMC+.

Dark Winds Season 3 Renewal Status

AMC has renewed the sci-fi drama Dark Winds for a third season, the network announced several weeks after the September 2023 season two conclusion (via Deadline). Given that several of the show’s actors and producers have hinted that this isn’t the last chapter, this is excellent news.

Chris Eyre, who directed the second season finale and serves as executive producer, thinks there’s plenty of room for further storylines. “I don’t feel like we’ve hit our stride with this series,” Eyre told TVLine earlier the same month. He continued by saying that there is a lot of stuff to work with for Leaphorn and Chee since Hillerman’s source material is so extensive (18 volumes!).

Dark Winds Season 3 Release Date

Although AMC has given the third season of Dark Winds the go-ahead, a premiere date has not been set. According to the network’s statements, the next season won’t premiere until sometime in 2025, a much longer interval than between the previous two seasons. Don’t miss out on any breaking news on the premiere of Season 3 of Dark Winds.

Dark Winds Story

Starring Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon, Dark Winds is a murder mystery thriller with a psychological twist. Leaphorn and Chee are split up into several sections, each containing a unique and fascinating story involving the same characters. In the first season of Dark Winds, elements from Listening Woman and People with Darkness are adapted.

Dark Winds begins with a robbery in the New Mexico town of Gallup. It seems to be a typical heist at first glance, but closer inspection reveals a far more sinister intent. Two guards were slain, an armored vehicle was stolen, and the thieves escaped by flying over the Navajo reservation. The case’s gravity was established when Hosteen Tso, an elderly villager and a witness to the heist, became sick and was later discovered dead at a hotel.

Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn of the Navajo Tribal Police was sent to the Gallup area to investigate. Jim Chee, the newest deputy in the region, joined him. Jim Chee seems like he would be a lot of fun to hang around with, but he is really an undercover FBI agent investigating a murder, not a heist.

The FBI believes the Navajo extremist organization Buffalo Society is responsible for the disaster, but a thorough ground-level investigation is necessary to confirm this.

Dark Winds Season 3 Cast

Dark Winds season 3 will include the return of several familiar faces, including Zahn McClarnon as Joe Leaphorn, Kiowa Gordon as Jim Chee, and Jessica Matten as Bernadette Manuelito.

No matter what happens, the key three, together with Deanna Allison and Emma Leaphorn, will return. Since there is no official cast list for season 3 of Dark Winds, it is even more difficult to predict which supporting characters may return for another journey. Is there a chance that Jeri Ryan, a Star Trek regular from season 2, may return? She had seemingly left town permanently, but the storyline may bring her back.

The following actors have been confirmed for Dark Winds season 3:

Zahn McClarnon as Joe Leaphorn

Kiowa Gordon as Jim Chee

Jessica Matten as Bernadette Manuelito

Nicholas Logan as Colton Wolf

Natalie Benally as Natalie Bluehouse

Deanna Allison as Emma Leaphorn

Elva Guerra as Sally Growing Thunder

Jeri Ryan as Rosemary Vines

A Martinez as Sheriff Gordo Sena

Dez Baa’ as Helen Atcitty

Ryan Begay as Guy Atcitty

Jacqueline Byers as Mary Landon

Dark Winds Season 3 Plot

Little is known about what will happen in Dark Winds season 3, however, there were hints dropped at the close of the second season. Season 2 of Dark Winds concluded with Bernadette, a tribal police sergeant, starting a new career as a border patrol officer. Meanwhile, when the Leaphorns performed a traditional laughing ritual for Sally Growing Thunder’s (Elva Guerra) small kid, Sally left Joe and his wife, Emma (Deanna Allison).

In the season 2 conclusion of Dark Winds, titled “Hózhó náhásdl,” Leaphorn faces a moral problem head-on; nevertheless, this does not resolve all of the series’ lingering questions. Season 2 of Dark Winds ended with Leaphorn inadvertently murdering Vines, which is likely to complicate his character moving forward.

Chee’s comeback to the police force is initiated at the end of the second season, which also leaves Sally and Bernadette at a crossroads in their own lives. It’s safe to assume that when Dark Winds returns for its third season, fans will once again see Leaphorn and Chee working together. Bernadette’s continued involvement is important to Dark Winds, thus the company is open to the possibility that a fresh case may take her and her partner to the border.

Where to watch Dark Winds Season 3?

Season 3 of Dark Winds, a network original series, will premiere on AMC and AMC+. You may watch the first two seasons on AMC+ right now as you wait for the third. The first and second seasons of the Western thriller may be seen online via Apple TV, AMC+, and Amazon Prime Video.

Dark Winds Season 3 Trailer

Season 3 of Dark Winds won’t premiere until 2025, thus we probably won’t see a teaser until then. However, once filming for the third season gets underway, we should expect to see the first photographs (along with a wealth of new details) emerge. By the conclusion of 2024, we want to have seen something, in whatever shape that may take.

Dark Winds Rating

Fans of Dark Winds are passionate about the series. The show’s popularity skyrocketed in Season 1, and it has shown no signs of slowing down in Season 2. Dark Winds has a massive fanbase, with over 13,000 people on IMDb and a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Google gives it a 7.7 out of 10 and 4.4 out of 5 stars.

Conclusion

Fans of “Dark Winds” can hardly contain their anticipation for the season three premiere of this riveting drama. The upcoming season will undoubtedly be an emotional and scary roller coaster ride, thanks to the show’s stellar cast, intricate narrative, and history of startling plot twists.

In the meanwhile, stay tuned for a confirmed release date so you may immediately return to the world of “Dark Winds.” The anticipation will be rewarded without a doubt.