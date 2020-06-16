He did not score a hand for Tito Villa that ended in a goal and thought about his retirement: the referee who was rescued by Aarón Padilla

Share it:

Mexican referee revealed that by a hand of Tito Villa he was going to retire (Photo: Rodolfo Angulo / Cuartoscuro)

In the year 2012, Cruz Azul was measured in matchday 4 against Atlante in Cancun. It was the 86th minute of the game, the celestes fell two goals to one, but a play would change the game.

The Brazilian Maranhao overflowed on the left wing and sent a cross mid-height. Argentine Emanuel "Tito" Villa intercepted the ball, pushing it with the left arm to score the second of the light blue and put the tie against the Barca claims.

The referee Fernando Guerrero considered the goal good. At the end of the match, the whistle knew he was wrong and went to communicate his resignation to Aarón Padilla, who at that time was director of the Committee of Referees and Adviser to the Presidency.

Fernando Guerrero recounted when he made a mistake that almost took him away from professional soccer fields (Photo: Edgard Garrido / Reuters)

"Do you remember Atlante against Cruz Azul in which‘ Tito ’Villa scores a goal with his hand? In that game I was undone, in the end I found out that he went with his hand and called Mr. Aaron to tell him that I was leaving the arbitration because I didn't want to give them any more problems ”, he recalled in an interview with ESPN.

Guerrero was convinced, but Padilla caught his attention for his decision. "He said to me:‘ You are wrong, you are wrong, I will not let you go. I want you to cool off, to calm down, talk to your family, nothing happens and they are football things. We are here to support you, ’” said the Nazarene.

"And they did support me, I say, It took me about six or eight days to re-referee a First Division game, but he was always supporting me ”said the man nicknamed Singer with laughter and good humor.

Aarón Padilla rescued the whistle from a bad decision and convinced him to continue his career (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

And it is that a date before he had made an erroneous decision in another party. In that meeting, as in Cruz Azul, his mistake in scoring affected the scoreboard, so he felt it was the best decision.

“I had had another decision prior to that match, in a Tigres against Querétaro, a ball that leaves the field of play, Salcido recovers, they center and put a goal Juninho, then came from that situation and then by the hand and it was a very hard blow for me ”, he confessed.

However, the whistle pointed out that Padilla was always with him to support him. In addition, it was key to his development as a referee, since he trusted him and his qualities from the beginning.

This Sunday the former manager died and different personalities said goodbye (Photo: Liga MX)

“He always told me that I had to work very hard and ing fuck him’ very hard in order to get to First Division and consolidate myself. That I had the qualities and if I did not exploit them with work, I was not going to achieve my dream or consolidate myself in First. He said that talent is not enough, but work. I grew up working hard to get to where I wanted to be ”, ended.

Days after the meeting, Villa was suspended for several matches. Although he accepted the hand, he assured that it had not been his intention. "I do not know what it will bring, I do not know how they will be justified, because at no time do I want to cheat, it was a quick move," he said in an interview with the newspaper. Record in 2012.

Padilla's farewell

The former player died at 77 years of age due to COVID-19 (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Aarón Padilla Gutiérrez passed away this Sunday June 14 at the age of 77 as a consequence of the coronavirus. It was on June 11 that the former player was reported to be in serious condition. Aaron Padilla Jr. indicated for ESPN that she had been detected for COVID-19 for a week and a half, which started with pneumonia.

The former footballer was initially treated at home, but after presenting breathing difficulties he was hospitalized, made it known Millennium. It should be noted that the former player also suffered from Alzheimer's.

