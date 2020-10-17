Hayao Miyazaki called to test the new menu of the Ghibli Café, we find out his reaction

Hayao Miyazaki, founder and director of Studio Ghibli, was invited for a tasting test at the Ghibli Museum’s Straw Hat Café, together with his son Goro Miyazaki and the producer and executive director Toshio Suzuki. The three tested the new menu, and their reaction was picked up and posted on YouTube.

At the top of the news you can take a look at the video, which first shows the new interior of the Ghibli Café, now revised to comply with anti-Covid regulations. The cash desks have glass panels to separate the staff from the customers, the tables are arranged with a minimum distance of 1.5 meters from each other and, of course, the mask is mandatory.

Hayao Miyazaki, who has always been extremely strict with his judgments, said he was satisfied with the final result and praised the quality of the food. The Ghibli Café features a large selection of sweet and savory and the three were served coffee, sandwiches, sausage rolls and soups. The video is also used to promote the new YouTube channel of the Ghibli Museum, opened last April 14 and already with over 80,000 subscribers.

What do you think of it? Have you already had the opportunity to visit the place? Let us know with a comment! In the meantime, we take the opportunity to remind you that Studio Ghibli is currently working on a new film, Earwig and the Witch, currently in production and out by the end of 2020.