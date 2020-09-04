Harley Quinn, James Gunn is also hoping for the renewal of the animated series

Share it:

The animated series about Harley Quinn it turned out to be one of the most interesting in recent years, but at the moment there are still no certainties about its renewal for the third season. Among the many fans hoping to receive good news in this regard soon is James Gunn, director of The Suicide Squad.

Gunn praised the series, in which the protagonist is voiced by Kaley Cuoco, with a couple of recent Twitter posts. In the first, he posted a funny video of his dog barking on TV, where you see a picture of Harley’s hyena. “Our dog barks to any animal he sees on the screen ” he explained in the tweet. “Including this animated hyena in Harley Quinn. The hyena is a still image (by the way, the show is great).”

Among the many comments, that of Patrick Schumacker, producer and screenwriter of the animated series, who jokingly wished that Gunn’s stance could encourage renewal of Harley Quinn. “Thanks for spreading the show. It will succeed the much vaunted James Gunn to help us get a third season? (Seriously, did you hear anything? I have no idea). “

At this point James Gunn has retwittate Schumacker’s comment, rallying fans. “Let’s hope” he added. “Let’s all watch Harley Quinn on HBO Max and help them get one deserved season 3!”

Among the novelties of season 3 of Harley Quinn, if as everyone hopes the series will actually be renewed, the continuation of the love story between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy is to be expected.