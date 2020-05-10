Share it:

Hanna Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And What’s More?

Overview

Amazon Prime’s drama series that was originally aired in 2019 is ready with its second season. The story is about a teenager who was bought up by her father in a completely isolated place because if her assassin skills. Her father wants to protect from the FBI agents hence lives with her in the woods of Poland. The wait for its fans is over because it shall shortly be aired with its next season with some more twists and turns.

Release date

No official announcement has yet been done regarding its release date but sources expect it to release in the summer of 2020. The coronavirus pandemic is likely to delay its release but we are still waiting for official announcements from the production house.

Cast

The star cast from the previous season includes Esme creed Mireille Enis, Joel Kinnaman, and Noah Taylor. We are expecting some new star cast too namely- Dermont Mulroney, Cherelle Skeete, Severine Howell-Meri, and Gianna Kiehl.

Trailer

We already have a trailer to watch for Hanna season 2. The production house has elevated the excitement levels of its fans after the release of the trailer. The fans cannot wait for the season to be aired as soon as possible.

Plot

The plot of season 2 will be a follow up of the previous season. Though no official announcements have been done regarding the storyline the trailer gives us a hint of it. CCIA might find out that there is still a child alive from the program that they shut ling back which included making changes in the DNA of pregnant women so that they give birth to an extraordinary child. Hanna’s father is going to be the one to protect her from being identified by the CIA.

