Hand in hand with Andreas Brehme, the executioner of Argentina in Italy 90: "Maradona was not like in 86 and our team was perfect"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The flash of the final of Italy 90: Brehme already connected with his right the penalty that Goycochea could not contain and that served for the victory of Germany against Argentina in Rome

There are the Germans, euphoric. When the Mexican timer Codesal Méndez passed the 48 minutes of the epilogue, the referee of the final of the World 90 He raised his hands and enthusiastically marked the end of the story at the Olympic in Rome. More than 70 thousand souls filled one of the most iconic stadiums in soccer that hot Sunday afternoon in the capital of Italy.

Face to face, just as it had happened four years before in the Azteca of Mexico, Germany and Argentina were the protagonists of the definition of the World Cup. This time, the result was different. And the champion too, of course. There was no marathon run by Jorge Burruchaga after a pass from Maradona. This time, a dubious infringement by Roberto Sensini to Rudi Völler inside the box when the future looked like overtime gave the Germans the advantage. Given the chance of his life, the German left back did not hesitate. With a cross shot with his right foot he beat the hero of the Bilardo Selection in 90.

Five minutes remained before the end of the game when Andreas Brehme refined the execution of the shot from the penalty spot. I knew that in front of him was Sergio Goycochea, perhaps the most surprising appearance in the entire World Cup. Once the ball inflated the net of one of the arches, the Roman Coliseum it was stained with flags flying in black, red and yellow.

30 years after one of the most remembered World Cups for Argentine soccer, the man who was the executioner of Argentina in 90 He spoke hand in hand with Infobae and he remembered the German title, the then third in its history, 26 years after Franz Beckenbauer himself lifted the Jules Rimet trophy at home.

“Obviously that game was the pinnacle of my career. When you are a small child and you start to play soccer, you start to dream of playing in the final of a World Cup and, finally, even become world champion ”, describes the historical left back of the German national team from his homeland.

Andreas Brehme in the celebrations of Germany after winning the final of the Italy 90 World Cup

Brehme was a polyfunctional advocate. Of those who could be the classic player at the side of the band, but also those who could join the middle of the field and become a lateral-midfielder, widely used at that time by coaches. Thus he built a memorable career, which had as its maximum peak the fact of being able to raise the cup in the Roman Olympian. "Then a dream came true"remembers Andi.

Exultant like few others, the man who was born in Hamburg could not contain his joy that July 8, 90. After the furious run after beating Goyco In the prison, the celebration of the title was endless madness. Embraced by Lothar Matthäus, captain and emblem of the team, the man in jacket 3 of Germany was one of those who applauded the Argentine team that, led by Maradona, went up to receive the silver medal in honor of the runner-up.

For Brehme as well as for five other footballers on the team who also led Beckenbauer, Italy 90 meant being able to heal a wound that was left open for more than 1,400 days. On another continent, with other actors, but against Maradona's Argentina, Germany found its revenge. Did that triumph have such a powerful meaning for those who retired from Aztec territory with a broken heart for having lost on the highest stage of world football?

"I wouldn't call it revengeBut once you reach the World Cup final you want to win it. So losing a World Cup final is no fun at the end of the day. And after 1982 and 1986, we were very motivated to win that final, "he warns.

The road to the decisive match was almost without obstacles for the European team. In his World Cup debut, he thrashed Yugoslavia 4-1 and immediately converted five goals for the United Arab Emirates to seal his pass to the round of 16 as leader of Group D, which ensured he stayed in the city of Milan. After matching against René Higuita's Colombia in the last presentation of the group stage, the rival who was lucky was the Netherlands. The powerful Mechanical orange, who had come from being the European champion two years ago and who had finished first in the qualifying group for the World Cup above the Bavarian team, could not against German engineering: goals from Klinsmann and Brehme were enough for a 2-1 that left no World Cup dream to Van Basten, Ruud Gullit and company.

Brehme was one of the figures of Italy 90

Czechoslovakia was a tough stumbling block again in Milan, but Germany managed to get around it. The same thing happened in the semifinals, which had Brehme as a leading actor in a film that was defined from the 12 steps. Thanks to his ability to execute on the stopped ball, the German number 3 put his team in advantage after scoring, from his left, a free kick. After Gary Lineker's draw, the penalties resolved the pass to the final dressed in green. Reliable Andreas was the first to kick in the series that led the Germans to their third consecutive world final, the first team in history to do so.

On the other side of the key, the Argentine team emerged thanks to the figure of its substitute goalkeeper. Despite stepping on Italian soil submerged in final doubts by the conformation of the squad, after losing in the premiere against Cameroon and with a Maradona handicapped by injury to his magic left foot, Bilardo's team repeated the feat of Mexico and got into the definition. Gone is Diego's run and Caniggia's eternal definition in the classic against Brazil. Also the criminal deviated from the historic Argentine 10 against the Yugoslavs because from the hands of Goycochea the rival of Germany was born.

This is how, after celebrating the victory in Naples against the powerful and undefeated Italy to exhaustion, Argentina dreamed again. The Germans knew that, unlike Mexico, the Argentine emblem was not at its best. Trust was another. With a renewed team with 12 new members, Brehme and the rest thought that this cup could not escape them.

“In 86 Diego was unstoppable and he was at the peak of his career. But in 1990 I wasn't as fit as I was four years ago. ", analyzes the footballer who played three World Cups with the German shirt. How did they come out onto the court to play the rematch of the lost final in the previous chapter? "In our team everything was perfect: the coach, the team and the spirit that the team breathed to look for the title."

Beyond Germany leading the way, the game was played for what it was. Argentina knew that it had to cut the oiled game circuit proposed by Beckenbauer and not leave anything to chance. And what better than Bilardo for such responsibility. Without Caniggia or Sergio Batista, both suspended, the Argentine coach patched the starting eleven with what was available. The plan served until Codesal scored a foul inside the area after Sensini's sweep against Völler.

Maradona and Brehme, in full discussion after Codesal scored the infringement inside the area that Germany's 3 turned into a goal

Like it was a superhero movie, 85 minutes found Brehme and Goycochea hand in hand. The goalkeeper, who had saved four penalties in the World Cup, stood 12 steps apart, standing in front of the player who had the ability to use both legs to execute a shot without anyone noticing the difference. At least that was the method that his father taught him in his childhood and that the historical Italian coach he had during his time at Inter Milan, Giovanni Trapattoni, encouraged him to go deeper.

“Goycochea was probably one of the main reasons why Argentina had reached the final. So we were aware of his outstanding capabilities in getting a penalty kicked. ”, recalls Brehme about the rival he had to beat to fulfill his dream. It is that beyond that in those times technology was not essential as in today's sport, the left-back had taken the trouble to follow the actions of the then goalkeeper of Millonarios, from Colombia.

Three decades after becoming the scorer of the final of Italy 90, Andreas confirmed to Infobae who had to see Codesal's penalty several times. Despite the doubts raised, Brehme's thinking remains unchanged. "The end result was fine, since Argentina didn't have many opportunities to score during the 90 minutes." What's more, for a footballer who took his first steps F. C. Saarbrücken and who also played for Bayern Münich, the Mexican judge omitted another infraction It could also have been decreed as a favorable criminal law for the whole of Europe.

All this is already part of a glorious past for the former footballer who today has several companies that are responsible for installing hybrid grass on soccer fields. This was done, for example, in Valdebebas, the Real Madrid training center. After trying to coach, with experiences at FC Kaiserslautern and Stuttgart, life tied to soccer continues for @andibrehme as he is known on Instagram. In that world, the historical 3 of the Germany that conquered the world in 1990 cannot stop living what it was to be world champion. That is why, no more and no less, is that he has as a profile photo his image raising the most wanted glass of his life.

Andreas Brehme, a German soccer legend (REUTERS / Ina Fassbender / Pool)

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Italia 90, the World Cup that we hardly see: why it was about to run out of screen and the madness in the TV studio when Argentina reached the final

"The other hand of God": 30 years after Maradona's save in San Paolo that saved Argentina from elimination in the 90 World Cup

The World Cup in Italy, according to Fernando Signorini: the legend of the burned flag and how many millions made Maradona lose to Italy