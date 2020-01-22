Halsey, the Cosmopolitan interview of January and February 2020

Inside, his house is more of the "eclectic artist's den" genre than "look how disgustingly rich". See: the 1934 Steinway piano and the purple and blue ceiling lights that give the impression of being in an episode of Euphoria. ("I'm not entirely convinced of the lights from" Party Uber "," he laughs. "Do you know when you get on an Uber and it feels like being in a club?"). As we review a dozen containers – ratatouille, Napoleon puff pastry, poulet chasseur … – Halsey puts his hands forward saying that we can also order something else: "Is it a little too much parvenu?".

In a possible biographical film about the pop star, this is a scene that would lend itself well to a still image introduced by the sound effect of the disc scratched by the stylus, with the voiceover saying: “You are probably wondering like a New York art geek Jersey has become one of the biggest names in pop! " Ashley Frangipane – a melodious name that sounds even better with a strong New Jersey accent – grew up in various industrial towns in Garden State (New Jesey, in fact) with her father, who ran car dealerships, her mother, who worked in security hospital, and the two younger brothers, Sevian and Dante. (Sevian was his companion on some red carpets; Dante's voice appears in an interlude on his 2017 album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom).

Until the early high school years, Halsey was an advanced course student rather than a causeless rebel. Then his teenage life plunged into chaos. Forced renunciation of art school; hospitalization in the psychiatric ward and diagnosis of bipolar disorder at 17; the poor artist years in cane and homeless in Brooklyn; his former heroin addict who lived near the Halsey Street subway stop (and it is from this street that Halsey took inspiration for his stage name) of which he speaks in Ghost, the first real song he wrote, which exploded on SoundCloud and changed his life.

All of this is widely documented. If anything, perhaps the general public could have contented themselves with knowing a little less detail about Halsey's background, given the insistence with which they were used against her to question the authenticity of her bisexuality or her biracial identity ( her father is black; her mother is white) or insinuate that her frankness on mental health issues may be part of an astute marketing strategy. But after growing up venting into MySpace's black hole, presenting herself as an open book came naturally to her. Around the time of her turn in 2015 – when she was still mostly known with the alias she used for her blog on Tumblr, in which she posted sad poems and satirical covers by Taylor Swift – Halsey pioneered a new type of popstar. Less built, more messy; real in a way that gave a sense of familiarity, because he wasn't pretending. "I shared a lot about myself, believing that the world would be kind," he says. "And it wasn't exactly like that."

In these four years his career has been accompanied by controversy over which version of Halsey is the real one. It must be said that, beyond his remarkable collection of wigs, sudden transformations are his specialty: to say, this year he has collaborated with the Korean pop group BTS, rapper Juice WRLD, and his highly talked about ex-boyfriend Dominic Harrison (the English rocker Yungblud); he posed for a page of Playboy; spoke about his commitment to reproductive rights.

People are constantly asking her things like: "Are you a crazy and rascal bad girl or are you a political activist, a philanthropist engaged in fundraising?". And she laughs incredulously: "It's like asking me how immune she is to human experience. Sometimes I just want to have great sex and sometimes I want to save the world, sometimes I could try to do both on the same day! ».