Halo Infinite will not be released "in pieces", Phil Spencer comments on the postponement

A little more than a day after the postponement of Halo Infinite, which has shaken many of the players who were waiting to be able to try it at the launch of Xbox Series X, the good Phil Spencer revealed how difficult it was to make such a decision.

During an interview with Gary Whitta on his talk show on Twtich, the boss of Microsoft's gaming division said:

"Let me start by admitting to the fans that this is a real nuisance. The players are just as annoying as we are. We wanted to have Halo Infinite and Xbox Series X launch concurrently."

"For us, that was not the Halo Infinite launch that we would have hoped for. I apologize to the fans, as I don't like to create expectations that are then not met. But I believe that in the long run this may be the right decision, both for the good. Xbox and Halo. "

It also emerged from the interview that Spencer spoke at length with Bonnie Ross of 343 Industries e Matt Booty of Xbox Game Studios to try to find an alternative to the drastic postponement and that there seems to have been nothing to do but postpone the launch date. It seems that the idea of ​​publishing the various game components such as the campaign and the online multiplayer mode in separate moments does not appeal to Phil Spencer, who is willing to make everything available in a single package.

We remind you that at the moment the game does not yet have a new release date and is arriving in a generic 2021 on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.