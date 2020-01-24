Half-Life Alyx will have a quantity of content comparable to that of Half-Life 2

Share it:

During a recent AMA (ask me anything) session on Reddit, the developers of Half-Life: Alyx unbuttoned some aspects of the virtual reality shooter such as longevity and quantity of content.

During the event that took place on the famous site, some users asked the development team something more about the size of the game, fearing that the spin-off could be completed in a matter of hours and did not offer much content . The answer, however, surprised users, since the game should have a quantity of content comparable in all respects to that of Half-Life 2. The number of hours it takes to complete the story is also not dissimilar, given that it will take about 15 hoursthus aligning with the second adventure starring Gordon Freeman.

Another curiosity that emerged from the AMA concerns the size of the team that is in charge of developing the game. In fact, they seem to be in 80 the developers working on the project and, according to what was stated, this would make Half-Life: Alyx the Valve game with the largest development team ever.

We remind you that the game will arrive in March 2020 exclusively on Steam for owners of a helmet for virtual reality. Waiting to get your hands on the game, it will be possible for the next few months to play the first Half-Life on Steam for free.