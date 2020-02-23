         Guide of re-readings: 11 adaptations of science fiction, horror and fantasy books that will reach the cinema and television in 2020

Share it:

The imminent premiere of 'The Invisible Man' brings us back to An immense science fiction classic, 'The Invisible Man', written in 1897 by Herbert George Wells, and that has been adapted numerous times. The best known is that of 1933 by James Whale, a wonder with his satire point that includes a classic sequence of the terror of the thirties: striptease from the crazed protagonist towards invisibility. A great adaptation that knew how to polish the original of Wells from nineteenth-century conventions and whose new version, centered on an invisible man more threatening than ever, demonstrates that his basic concept is immortal.

But it is not the only adaptation of a novel (classic or not) of the fantastic that comes to us in 2020. There are many other adaptations, which sand crowned with the highly anticipated and most certain that controversial, how can it be otherwise, of 'Dune' by Frank Herbert, at the hands of Denis Villeneuve. Until that time comes, because there is a whole year left, these are the books you have to dust off if you want to arrive with the lesson learned to your adaptations.





'Artemis Fowl', by Eoin Colfer

What's it about: Based on a fantastic youth saga, since Disney announced it in 2013 it has suffered successive delays, although it seems that it is already headed for a premiere this year with Kenneth Branagh in front. Tells how a twelve-year-old kid (who is also a genius and last in a long line of criminal superminds) he faces a race of underground creatures that may be responsible for his father's disappearance. So many years later, we are still looking for a new Harry Potter, but frankly: the shadow of the failed Percy Jackson is too long.

When: May 29 in cinemas

'Another twist', by Henry James

What's it about: This very brief book by Henry James is one of the absolute classics of ghost stories and haunted houses, and has been adapted both officially (highlight the superb 'Suspense' of 1961 and the Spanish Eloy of the Church of 1985) as not so strictly (like 'The others' of Amenábar). With the stories of haunted houses again fashionable thanks to the films of 'Warren Record' and the 'Hill House' of Netflix, Hopefully this new adaptation will serve to return the category it deserves to the original: he tells how a babysitter (this time Mackenzie Davis) takes care of two problematic orphans in a house full of secrets.

When: April 3 in cinemas

'The Reincarnationist Papers', by D. Eric Maikran

What's it about: Originally Chris Evans was going to be the protagonist of 'Infinite', a film directed by Antoine Fuqua ('The Equalizer') and based on the novel by D. Eric Maikranz, but has ended up replaced by Mark Wahlberg. Although it is not known to what extent the film will respect the starting material, possibly and given the career of director and protagonist will be redirected towards the action. the book is about a secret society of privileged people who have clear memories of what has happened in their past lives.

When: August 7 in cinemas

'The Witches', by Roald Dahl

What's it about: This new adaptation of the children's horror classic by the macabre master Roald Dahl has it complicated to overcome the 1990 version in which they met no less than director Nicolas Roeg, Jim Henson's darkest side for special effects and An immense Anjelica Huston as head of a coven of monstrous witches. But the truth is that this new version has a lot to offer: Its director is Robert Zemeckis, which we hope will vibrate in the same harmony as in his masterpiece 'Death suits you so well'. The action will be moved from England to the southern United States in the sixties, and if something is certain is that Anne Hathaway will have to do much of her part to make forget the nightmare incarnation of Anjelica Huston.

When: October 9 in cinemas

'Apocalypse' by Stephen King

What's it about: The mythical novel-post-apocalyptic river of Stephen King, which already had an adaptation in an estimated 1994 miniseries, seems uniquely appropriate for these times of anti-epidemic paranoia that we live. The story of a supergripe that decimates the world's population and leaves only 1% of the population on Earth is drama meat and television adventure, and part of the cast is already known: Alexander Skarsgård – like Randall Flagg, the villain who is also part of the lore from 'The Dark Tower'-, Whoopi Goldberg, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague and Brad William Henke, among others.

When: End of 2020 in CBS

'Dune' by Denis Villeneuve

What's it about: It will be one of the great blockbusters of the year, with Denis Villeneuve in front ('Blade Runner 2049', 'The Arrival', a couple of genre films that can be the best guarantee … or quite the opposite, according to tastes ) Y an absolutely spectacular cast already confirmed: among many others, Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa or Javier Bardem. The legendary novel by Frank Herbert has already gone through a few adaptations (from the failed but interesting David Lynch of the eighties to the most faithful in Sci-Fi Channel miniseries format in 2000), and it is doubtful that this is the most faithful . But Herbert's fascinating world of spices and sandworms is well worth a review.

When: End of 2020 in theaters

'Station eleven', by Emily St. John Mandel

What's it about: One of the science fiction novels (although it has no technological elements of any kind, so despite being developed in the future, it belongs to a wider fantasy genre) more praised in recent times, winner of the Arthur C. Clarke award and that will arrive sometime for the HBO Max service, which opens this year in the United States. With exquisite prose, too The perennial issue of the pandemic flies over, counting the effects of a particularly devastating contagion twenty years after it is unleashed, from the point of view of a young member of a traveling theater company. In the cast, names as notable as Mackenzie Davis ('Terminator: Dark Destination') and Gael García Bernal.

When: 2020 on HBO Max

'The Story of Lisey' by Stephen King

What's it about: This adaptation of a 2006 Stephen King novel is scheduled to arrive at Apple TV + at the end of the year produced by JJ Abrams, and is already cast: Julianne Moore, Clive Owen, and Dane DeHaan. It is one of Stephen King's most intimate novels, although he collects elements of other works of his as 'Misery': here, the widow of a highly successful writer remembers the past while facing a very real danger, an unbalanced fan of her husband.

When: End of 2020 on Apple TV +

'The power', by Naomi Alderman

What's it about: This recent (2017) feminist science fiction novel is being praised as one of the great genre works of recent times and no doubt the adaptation of Amazon Prime Video will only increase that fame. Produces and directs the Emmy winner for 'The Tale of the Maid' Reed Morano, and among the confirmed cast are Rainn Wilson and Leslie Mann. The starting point of the novel is made up of a group of teenagers who have the inherited power to electrocute people with discharges that come out of their fingers. They soon discover that they can transmit power to any woman, and violence is unleashed.

When: 2020 on Amazon Prime Video

'Shadow and bone', by Leigh Bardugo

The cast announced by Netflix for adaptation

What's it about: Netflix does not want to miss the opportunity to set up another fantasy franchise after the success of 'The Witcher' and goes to the large Grishaverso, a fantasy saga young adult which includes, in addition to a few stories, a trilogy that starts in 'Shadow and Bone', a biology that begins with 'Six of Crows' and another that begins in 'Nikolai'. All these books take us to a fantasy world where a couple of friends, Alina and Mal, survive. When Mal is attacked when he enters the supernatural Shadow, a latent power that resided in his friend is unleashed, which will lead him to a life As an elite sorceress. The showrunner of the series is Eric Heisserer ('Bird Box', 'The Arrival')

When: 2020 on Netflix

'Lovecraft Territory', by Naomi Alderman

What's it about: A long-awaited adaptation of one of the best and most unclassifiable fantastic novels of recent times, with a sharp racial commentary that has led Jordan Peele to the production chair for HBO ('Let me out'). In the novel, structured in a series of short novels almost independent of each other, we are told the story of a group of black friends and family who, in America in the middle of the last century, in full racial segregation, they discover that the stories that H.P. Lovecraft in his books (an author of galloping racism, too) have a disturbing real base. Overflowing with humor and extremely surprising, it will be one of the highlights of HBO of the year.

When: 2020 on HBO