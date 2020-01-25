 Guardians of the Galaxy, no. 9

Share it:

The Universal Church of Truth is advancing by leaps and bounds defeating everyone who stands in front of them, whether they be friends or enemies, in order to fulfill their macabre plan, they must achieve it at all costs by faith. Nevertheless, there are those who still resist the domination of that Universal Church, like Lunar Dragon, Groot and the newly recruited Rocket Raccoon, who is dying because of those who created him. In this issue, we will see J’son showing Peter Quill the future and what is the goal of the Universal Church of Truth while Rocket Raccoon tries to make a certain character become his ally in order to hit his enemies hard.

The story would begin with J’son showing Peter Quill’s dystopian future to join them and have faith, but he ends up resisting and escaping. However, his freedom is short-lived due to the great line of defense and what Quill will see will leave him trembling. On the other hand, Rocket Raccoon takes his companions to a secret planet to get "The Cavalry", but first they must get rid of aliens.

In general we are facing a number that gives a bit of everything and ends up being satisfactory for its content, although it is really its end that ends up giving us a reason to stay with our eyes wide open. Now, speaking of some details of the story without going into spoilers, I have found it quite correct how Donny Cates immerses us in that future and in the obsession of the Church, although we find it very strange how Peter Quill is able to break free so easily . On the other hand, the battles of Rocket and Moon Dragon against some aliens is not bad, but the encounter with a certain character already arouses emotion for how promising it can be.

As for the characters, J’son is still the leader of the Church, but still has a hole in his heart for his son and therefore it is not surprising that he tries to make him see the future so that he does not resist, because he knows what he is capable of and it would be easier if he does not resist. For the rest, being controlled gives it a slightly flat touch to my liking. Peter Quill responds very well in this issue and has some funny moment to recognize mistakes that the reader thinks while reading and that they are drawer. By last, Rocket Raccoon leads the leadership of the second group with great force, although it keeps the secret of what has come to look until the last moment.

On rhythm of this number in particular, Donny Cates steps on the accelerator as soon as he presents the future to Peter Quill, either to lighten the story or to give more strength to that context of danger in which they find themselves, because in a movement they would already be imprisoned .

On an artistic level, Cory Smith offers a pretty dynamic, beautiful drawing with varied and lively backgrounds that gives that spatial touch with a more youthful and charming touch. On the other hand, his vision of the future convinces me, he is gloomy in his youthful touch, although he should have boosted something else. Now, the few fights in this number are not bad and, finally, the designs and the transmission of emotions of the characters are well achieved, although some are improvable.

In short, I consider that we are facing a satisfactory number of Guardians of the Galaxy that already reveals certain secrets and prepares for the final rebellion against the Universal Church of Truth, who had a big egg to wake up his savior.

