GTA Online is a money machine: half a billion euros in earnings in 2019 alone

While the Xbox One community celebrates the arrival of GTA 5 for free in the Game Pass, the leaders of Take-Two toast the new year with the awareness of having in their hands a real money machine represented by GTA Online.

According to the latest market analyzes conducted by SuperData, the multiplayer sector of Grand Theft Auto V would have allowed Take-Two to cash in on something like $ 595 million, corresponding to the current exchange rate at just over 533 million euros. And this, it is good to underline it, six years after the release of GTA 5!

Behind the incredible success of GTA Online is the support guaranteed by Rockstar Games with the continuous publication of free updates that encourage fans to continue their digital raids on the streets of Los Santos and Blaine County.

The release in 2019 of the Casino and Resort Diamond expansion then produced a disruptive effect that made GTA Online exceed the threshold of billion dollars in earnings in microtransactions after five years from the launch of the title on PC and current-gen console. And this, without considering the (albeit much more "modest") Take-Two revenue generated by the digital microtransactions of Red Dead Online, the multiplayer module of Red Dead Redemption 2.