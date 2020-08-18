GTA 6: other clues point to Vice City as the main setting

Share it:

That Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most anticipated titles by gamers around the world is now a certainty, but the lack of information from Rockstar Games is pushing many users to look for clues everywhere. In the last few hours, new details have sprung up on the theory that GTA 6 will be set in Vice City.

According to fans, in fact, the development team would have in mind a very specific order to follow with regard to the maps that are the background to the various chapters of the series and, after having led us to San Andreas with the fifth chapter, the next episode can only be set in the same city that allowed us to experience the turbulent adventures of Tommy Vercetti. After all, San Andreas and Vice City are the chapters most loved by fans of the series and, since it will be possible to go around the first setting on PlayStation 5 is Xbox Series X thanks to the revival of Grand Theft Auto V, it is almost natural to think about what the next setting will be.

In any case, these are simply theories and, as usual, hardly anything concrete will emerge from the usual leaks since Rockstar Games is one of the few companies in the world to be very armored in this sense.

Speaking of the creators of GTA and Red Dead Redemption, did you know that Lazlow Jones has left Rockstar Games?