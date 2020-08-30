Grime: the soulslike metroidvania shows up at Gamescom 2020

Share it:

In addition to Haven’s Xbox Series X gameplay and the new video of the Italian horror Remothered Broken Porcelain, Gamescom 2020 was also the backdrop to the announcement of Grime, a soulslike metroidvania that will arrive on PC and consoles over the next few months.

Developed by Clover Bite under the aegis of the publisher Akupara Games, Grime’s project catapults us into a dimension of dark colors to make us embark on a long journey in the company of a warrior eager to bring his world back to normal.

To succeed in his feat, our alter-ego will have to transform the various tools and objects snatched from enemies into weapons: the progression of the game experience will therefore pass through the free exploration of a organic universe which will dynamically change according to the actions taken by our character.

Also for this reason, the interpretable hero will have to come to terms with the entities that haunt this horror dimension and acquire power by absorbing it from his victims: in Grime, therefore, the absorption of spiritual energies of the opponents will determine a mutation of your warrior, with implications on the range of skills to evolve and even on the purpose to be achieved in the main story.

Grime is scheduled to launch on 2021 on PC and on a roster of consoles which, in all likelihood and barring exclusive agreements, should include PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.