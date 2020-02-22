Great Saiyaman becomes Super Saiyan in this perfect Dragon Ball Z cosplay

Share it:

For years, Great Saiyaman has been considered a rather comical Gohan alter ego. It may be because of the particular costume or the ridiculous dance prepared by the boy, but it is difficult to take the character of Dragon Ball Z seriously. Everything changes when Gohan takes off his helmet and becomes who he really is: a saiyan capable of a force beyond all limits.

A fan of Dragon Ball Z has decided to give life to Gohan but not with the classic purple combat suit, a legacy of his training period with Piccolo, but rather in the role of the hero of Satan City. At the bottom we can see Great Saiyaman in Super Saiyan version prepared by Adonis_cosplay.

The cosplayer posted two photos on Instagram that portray him in the character in question. You can see the great care dedicated to both the details and the rest of the costume. The dress is the usual one of Great Saiyaman but without a helmet, sunglasses or bandage that we have seen him wear a few times during the anime of Dragon Ball Z. The red cloak flutters while there is no shortage of key accessories such as the watch created by Bulma. But what stands out most is the face of the cosplayer, ready for a challenge after turning into Super Saiyan. In the second photo his blue eyes can also be noticed, made such by particular contact lenses.

Dragon Ball Z has given many epic moments to the fans and still enjoys a lot of merchandising dedicated to even the most marginal characters such as Funko Pop who replicate for Re Cold, father of Freeza.