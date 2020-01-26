         Goya 2020: 'Les miserables' is the best European film

Share it:

Having debuted in 2016 co-directing the documentary 'A live voice' with Stéphane de Freitas, the leap to fiction, now alone, of the Parisian filmmaker Ladj Ly with 'Los miserables' has been accompanied by a barrage of nominations and awards that has just been expanded with Goya 2020 for the best movie in Europe.

The big head has come after distinctions like the Jury Prize (ex-aequo) in the last edition of the Cannes Festival and nominations for the Independent Spirit Awards, the Satellite Awards, the European Film Awards and the Golden Globes, being their next opportunity to win a new statuette – for the best non-English-speaking film – on February 10 during the Oscar delivery.

This powerful and suffocating police thriller with dyes of social drama, almost next to dystopia and that intelligently connects with Victor Hugo's epic literary with which he shares a title, has had to beat tough competitors like Danny Boyle's 'Yesterday', the fantastic 'Portrait of a woman on fire' and that little gem of the recent fantastic cinema 'Border'. A deserved victory.