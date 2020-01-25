         Goya 2020: Benedicta Sánchez is the best actress revealing for 'What Burns'

Share it:

Benedicta Sánchez is the winner of best revelation actress for his role in 'What burns' and gave an endearing speech starting with a "life gives you surprises"Shy, and without knowing very well how to react, thanked her parents and to her daughter for taking her to the casting and to the director of the movie. He lacked the words and ends up asking "Help me! Tell me things so I can say them ", ends up speaking in Galician and dedicated the Goya for his "terra meiga", for end up asking "if you can go now". Great.

Benedict faced much younger nominees like Pilar Gomez for 'Goodbye', Carmen Arrufat for 'The innocence', Ainhoa ​​Santamaría for 'While the war lasts'. With 84 years and no previous experience in the cinema, the Galician has the Goya for Best Revelation Actress most unique in the history of the awards.

'What burns'who won the jury prize' One Certain Look 'of the last Cannes Film Festival, Sánchez plays the protagonist's mother, an arsonist who returns to town after serving part of his sentence. Natural from You Ancares (Lugo), the actress presented herself to the casting organized in the Galician region and turned out to be the chosen one without ever having participated in a movie.

The film has taken its director Oliver Laxe to be considered one of the most important emerging European authors today. The producer of 'Or burning', Koldo Zuaza, said at the time of the nominations, that of the four nominations to which the film opts (also best direction, photography and film), this is the one that makes them more excited: "Benedicta is an extraordinary person, conveys a lot of truth and I am happy to have worked with her".