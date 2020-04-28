Google Stadia: All games announced on Stadia Connect

Share it:

oogle today unveiled a new live stream of Stadia Connect. And in the live show, he revealed a wide variety of new titles that will come to his video game streaming service. Great games like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds will be available starting today, while other big hits like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are coming soon.

As for PUBG, players can choose between the base version for 29.99 euros or the Pioneer Edition for 39.99 euros, which includes the base game, Survivor Pass: Cold Front and Stadia's exclusive set of skins. Stadia Pro members will also receive the Pioneer edition for free starting today.

Google also announced a trio of EA games coming to Stadia later this year. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be available this fall, while Madden and FIFA will be available in winter.

Here are the rest of the new games announced today for Google Stadia.

Crayta : First at Stadia; free with Stadia Pro this summer. A game for all ages that allows players to create multiplayer games and share them online.

: First at Stadia; free with Stadia Pro this summer. A game for all ages that allows players to create multiplayer games and share them online. Get Packed : First at Stadia; Available April 28. A cooperative game for 1-4 players where players work together to help the city of Ditchlington move its belongings. You can read our progress here.

: First at Stadia; Available April 28. A cooperative game for 1-4 players where players work together to help the city of Ditchlington move its belongings. You can read our progress here. Wave break : First at Stadia. An arcade skate game inspired by Miami Vice from the 80s.

: First at Stadia. An arcade skate game inspired by Miami Vice from the 80s. Embr : First on Stadia and PC, early access begins May 21. Includes Stream Connect. A fire fighting game where players join a group of elite firefighters as they save lives and put out hells.

: First on Stadia and PC, early access begins May 21. Includes Stream Connect. A fire fighting game where players join a group of elite firefighters as they save lives and put out hells. Zombie Army 4: Dead War : Free with Stadia Pro on May 1; Zombie Army 4: Mission 2 – Blood Count add-on soon. Rebellion's popular cooperative zombie game. Team up with friends and fight wave after wave of undead soldiers.

: Free with Stadia Pro on May 1; soon. Rebellion's popular cooperative zombie game. Team up with friends and fight wave after wave of undead soldiers. Ocotpath Traveler : Available April 28. The JRPG take turns Acquire.

: Available April 28. The JRPG take turns Acquire. Rock of Ages 3: Available in June. A Tower Defense in which your objective is to devastate your enemies like a giant rock.

Google recently put the base version of Stadia free for anyone with a Google account. Something important to remember if you sasaplanded up and got the two-month Pro account for free. Basically because you can claim a large number of games for free.