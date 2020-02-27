Good news for Interspecies Reviewers: a TV station buys the rights

Share it:

The "Interspecies Reviewers case", removed from numerous streaming portals and as many television stations, has opened a controversy that has even involved Europe. In fact, many sites related to on-demand entertainment, such as Wakanim, have canceled the distribution of the series. Still, a light finally appears to emerge at the bottom of the hole.

After breaking the criticism in two and forced My Anime List to take countermeasures to deal with the swelling of the vows, there seemed to be no future in Japan for the animated adaptation of the manga. The controversy regarding "content considered excessively ", also in relation to the original paper, it had severely limited the capillarity of the distribution of the work on national soil.

In favor of the cause of the anime, the television broadcaster took over Gifu Broadcasting which announced that it will begin distributing the series, in a censored format, on its channel starting from February 28th and then catching up within the following week.

A decidedly positive news for a series with a very troubled distribution in Japan. The controversy, in fact, had even involved the voice actress of Meidri, who intervened in defense of Interpsecies Reviewers and their profession. And you, on the other hand, what do you think of this positive news, albeit still far from a happy ending? Leave us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.