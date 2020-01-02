Gomita ends on the ground after New Year's celebration in Las Vegas

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Gomita again entertained his followers by showing them the way in which 2019 ended from Las Vegas and caused infinite laughs, because the controversial expayasita shared a couple of photographs where it is seen how it ended up on the floor of the hotel where he is staying After finishing the celebrations.

Aracely Ordaz fans were captivated with the first photograph she shared, as she appeared with a pronounced cleavage with which she stole everyone's looks, but when she saw the second photograph they did not stop laughing, because the young woman appears lying and defeated in the ground after his wild celebration.

The host of the expired Saturday program "Sabadazo" promised to continue generating entertainment for this new year 2020 and thrilled her most loyal fans, who do not lose sight of any of their movements.

HAPPY NEW YEAR. Welcome 2020. How do you start VS How do you finish "explained the controversial television host.

It should be noted that Gomita is currently on vacation with her family in Las Vegas, this after surprising them with this trip to commemorate the closing of 2019, a year full of success for the young woman.

So much was the gain that Aracely left the job this year that as a Christmas gift she gave her parents and her two brothers, who are also part of the entertainment world, a trip before this to California, where she visited famous theme parks like Disneyland , place where he did not miss the opportunity to have a photo shoot.