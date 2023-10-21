Gojo Return In Chapter 239 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The current episode of Jujutsu Kaisen focuses on the conflict with Sukuna, in which sorcerers must muster all their strength to vanquish the King of Curses.

When Kashimo dies, Yuji Itadori with Hiromi Higuruma rush onto the battlefield, which is how the previous chapter ends.

Sukuna doesn’t even view Yuji as a contender after the fights with Gojo and Kashimo. Fans were excited to finally see their favorite protagonist do action after such a long time, though.

Sadly, as of the time this page was written, there was no confirmed spoiler material for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239.

There is no way of knowing when spoilers will be disclosed, but they will be made available at some point during the release week. And even after they’ve been made public, there’s always a chance that these spoilers are wrong.

Since its original release on March 5, 2018, the popular Japanese manga series Jujutsu Kaisen has captivated readers.

It has a huge fanbase all around the world thanks to its compelling plot and supernatural themes.

This article will examine Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239, the book’s release date, and give a summary of the entire series.

Jujutsu Kaisen keeps creating greater and greater uncertainty about our heroes with each new chapter.

Fans eagerly await the spoilers and new chapters each week as these high-stakes confrontations keep us curious as to what will happen next.

But after consistently publishing a few new chapters, Gege Akutami is having a little vacation this week, thus the following chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen is not going to be available at the scheduled time.

Fans were left wondering who would challenge Sukuna after Gojo’s passing, and that’s until Kashimo entered the scene.

And while Kashimo’s Cursed Technique seems amazing, it is debatable whether it might be of any assistance in at least significantly hurting Sukuna.

However, the contrary occurred, and we witnessed Sukuna in his very first form, just as he was a thousand years ago, which caused us to lose even the last vestige of hope to triumph over the most powerful curse still in existence.

Gojo Return In Chapter 239 Release Date

Leaked illustrations from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 suggest that Kenjaku might take over control of Gojo’s physical body. There is a possibility that we might see Gojo return if this happens.

Given Gojo’s immense might, it would be unfortunate if Kenjaku missed this opportunity.

Gojo Return In Chapter 239 Trailer

Gojo Return In Chapter 239 Plot

Kenjaku, a specialist in cursed arts, has the ability to control sorcerers and use them to meet his own cunning ends.

According to the speculations, if Kenjaku is successful in controlling Gojo’s body, he will be able to use the six eyes, which are well-known to fans of anime.

He has already lost to creatures with six eyes twice, and out of the same dread, he has also hurt others.

Therefore, Kenjaku would surely have an edge if he possessed the skill he so fearfully disdains.

His talents would increase with the inclusion of several deadly techniques, including the omnipotent “Unlimited Void,” which is the most terrifying domain expansion in the series. This is a fantastic opportunity for him.

However, Gojo’s dismembered body lay exposed on the battlefield, raising the question of whether Kenjaku had any longer a chance to capture it.

The existence of Kenjaku in Gojo’s brain is revealed in a leaked panel, potentially elucidating the significance of Gojo’s peculiar facial expressions.

It is important to note that Kenjaku’s prospective takeover of Gojo’s body has not yet been confirmed.

According to growing speculations derived from the exposed panels, Kenjaku taking power is actually more likely than previously thought.

It is clear from the panel that stitches are keeping Gojo’s cranium in place, proving that Kenjaku has at last gained control of him.

It is important to note that if these delegations are correct, there might be a substantial shift in the balance of power within Jujutsu Kaisen.

Kenjaku would also have access to “Limitless,” the most devastating curse possible, if he were to take Gojo’s body.

It would be terrible for Kenjaku to pass up this opportunity given the enormous strength Gojo possessed.

Even while it’s unclear when exactly Kenjaku will take over Gojo’s body, it’s crucial to realize that by doing so, he may theoretically achieve almost all of his goals.

The conflict with the strongest is not continued in the chapter. Instead, we witness a female sorceress come to life and battle Kenjaku.

Kenjaku, however, quickly ends her life, claiming that even if she had no feelings for him, it would be wasteful to kill someone so lovely.

The bad guy sees Gojo and Sukuna fighting on a device and understands that Sukuna used an extended version of his cursed technique to kill Gojo. Kenjaku even praises the appearance of Gojo.

Kenjaku further asserts that he is able to keep track of anyone coming into or leaving Shinjuku based on the level of cursed energy present. He then starts attacking Hazenoki as the latter queries what his genuine goal is.

The culling game will conclude when Kenjaku uses the binding vote to start the process of Master Tengen and Japan’s whole population merging.