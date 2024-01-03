Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Given the conclusion of the first Godzilla vs. Kong film set in the contemporary day, Godzilla vs. Kong: The New Empire promises to be an epic clash. The release of Godzilla vs. Kong has always been the focal point of the future of The MonsterVerse. Everyone knew a Godzilla versus.

Kong fight was inevitable six years before the film’s release on HBO Max, Warner Bros., and Legendary Entertainment revealed intentions to make a King Kong feature alongside a Godzilla sequel. Michael Dougherty’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters was ultimately released in 2019, five years after Gareth Edwards’ original movie appeared, while Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ Kong: Skull Island was released in 2017.

It was widely anticipated that this would set the stage for the epic battle between the two monsters in the 2021 blockbuster. Presumably out of a desire to keep the outcome a secret, the company did not announce any future MonsterVerse sequels before the game’s release.

Because of how Godzilla vs. Kong concludes, with Godzilla retaining his position as Alpha Titan on Earth and Kong becoming ruler of the Hollow Earth, the two monsters will be back in Godzilla vs. Kong 2 to finish off their feud. Now that the release date of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has been announced, fans can only wait for the kaiju rumble of the century to make its grand entrance in theaters.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Release Date

Legendary stated in 2020 that Godzilla vs. Kong would be back in 2022 after the original was a smash hit in theaters and on streaming services during the COVID-19 epidemic. The picture went on the floor in July 2022, after Adam was re-engaged as director in May of that year. Production on Godzilla x Kong concluded in November of that year, and the film is set to premiere on April 12, 2024.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Cast

Dr. Illene Andrews (Rebecca Hall), an anthropological linguist for the Monarch, and Bernie Hayes (Brian Tyree Henry), a former technician for Apex Cybernetics who now podcasts about the Titans and truths about them, are back from Godzilla vs. Kong. Jia, played by Kaylee Hottle, is a resident of Skull Island who became related to Kong after being orphaned.

Some of the actors involved include Dan Stevens from Beauty and the Beast, Fala Chen from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Alex Ferns from The Batman, and Rachel House from Hunt for the Wilderpeople, all of whom have parts that have not been revealed.

The following is the cast list:

Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews

Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes

Dan Stevens as Trapper

Kaylee Hottle as Jia

Alex Ferns

Fala Chen

Rachel House

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Plot

More details about the plot have been revealed in the most recent updates to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which has revealed the movie’s title and introduced the new antagonist. Godzilla and Kong will once again join forces in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire to take on a formidable Titan army.

It seems like the evil Titan has taken power from the temple on Hollow Earth and is planning to use it to compete with Godzilla and Kong. The titular Titans will need to work together to destroy him if they want to keep the peace between their planets. If true, all of this data would fulfill Adam Wingard’s pledge to investigate the Hollow Earth further.

Updates for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has introduced the formidable ape Titan. It is also implied that the ape Titan has Godzilla-level abilities due to the villain’s brilliant blue eyes. Godzilla can breathe atomically, which he gets from blue atomic energy, while Kong doesn’t.

A member of Kong’s race may have discovered a means to access the Hollow Earth temple, where Godzilla’s strength resides, and taken it for himself. Assuming this to be true, this event may catalyze the Titan War.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Trailer

Following its presentation at the 2023 CCXP, Warner Bros. published the first official trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire on December 3, 2023. We get our first glimpse at Baby Kong (who follows in the footsteps of Grogu and Baby Groot) and the film’s new antagonist in the first official trailer.

In the first scene of the trailer, people are debating whether or not dangers lurk deep inside the planet. The action then moves to Kong, who confronts a baby ape monster that turns out to be a dangerous adversary. For the sake of Earth’s defense, he joins forces with Godzilla in the end.

In the little over thirty seconds of footage, an ape giant sits on a terrifying throne, surrounded by various pieces of bone and debris. Two enormous skulls, obviously meant to represent Godzilla and Kong, stand guard at the entrance to this hideous cemetery. Presumably, the ape on the throne is Kong. However, the beast is somewhat leaner than the main character, and he exudes an air of villainy.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Director

Bringing Godzilla and Kong together in The New Empire is Adam Wingard at the helm. Wingard is the director of several films, including Godzilla vs. Kong, The Guest (2014), You’re Next (2011), and Death Note (2017).