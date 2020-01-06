God of War, No Hit challenge in New Game Plus mode: fans beat a Boss after 1,400 attempts

Share it:

The Twitch streamer known as Sardoche demonstrates a will of steel by embarking on a No Hit challenge against one of the most difficult bosses of God of War, the Queen of the Valkyries, facing it in New Game Plus mode more than 1,400 times before coming out victorious .

Following in the footsteps of the famous Faraaz Khan, the challenge hunter who in May 2018 managed to beat the strongest boss of God of War without taking damage, the content creator on Twitch appealed to all his experience as a former professional player of the eSport scene of League of Legends to face this enterprise to the limits of human endurance.

Unlike Khan, in fact, Sardoche launched the gauntlet (or rather, the Ax of Leviathan) to the dreaded Queen of the Valkyries Sigrun only after unlocking the God of War New Game Plus after completing the adventure of Kratos and Atreus. Hence the over 1,400 attempts and the enormous difficulties encountered in being able to bring it down without suffering any damage.

The palpable tension that is felt admiring the recording of the last, victorious fight faced by the streamer, and its liberating reaction at the end of the clash, they give a good idea of ​​the commitment made in this No Hit challenge.