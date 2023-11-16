Glow Up : Britain’s Next Make-Up Star Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The audience had a great time with the show, so it has become very famous. There have been five seasons of Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star so far.

Truth or Dare is the type of show it is. This reality show about makeup is very fancy and classy. The show was created by Michael Fraser, and Rob Fisher is in charge of directing it.

Murray Wilkinson, Becky Timothy, or Katherine Davitt are in charge of making the show. A lot of people, mostly women, watched the show.

The first episode of Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star, a British reality TV show that looks for new makeup artists, aired on BBC Three on March 6, 2019.

Several people have led the show, including Stacey Dooley over the first season and Maya Jama to the third.

Professionals in the field Dominic Skinner and Val Garland have been the main judges, but every week a guest star comes on to rate the contestants’ work.

The second season started in May 2020, or the fourth season started on May 11, 2022.

In 2019, Netflix bought the rights to air it to become a Netflix Original series.

Glow Up is an essential viewing experience for both makeup fans and professionals because it features the skills of growing makeup artists competing against each other.

The show has additionally served to bring attention towards the makeup business and the artistry and skill needed to do well in it.

New challenges while guest judges are added to the show every season, which keeps it interesting for fans.

Jazmin Kapotsha of Refinery29 said that Glow Up was like a mix of America’s Next Top Model, The Great British Bake Off, along with beauty lessons on YouTube after it first aired.

Kapotsha said that the contestants had great skills and that it was surprising. Sara Wallis of The Daily Mirror said that the show was an interesting spectacle with lots of drama and amazing makeup designs.

Glow Up : Britain’s Next Make-Up Star Season 6 Release Date

As we’ve already said, the show’s creators haven’t said when Season 6 of Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star might air. However, the fifth season for this reality TV show was additionally a big hit.

For this reason, it seems likely that the next season is close at hand. The newest season will have the same flash and glitz.

The fifth season came out not long ago. Season 6 of Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star will come out during the end of 2024 if the show’s creators and distributors give the go-ahead.

Glow Up : Britain’s Next Make-Up Star Season 6 Cast

Dominic Skinner

Val Garland

Glenn Nutley

Glow Up : Britain’s Next Make-Up Star Season 6 Trailer

Glow Up : Britain’s Next Make-Up Star Season 6 Plot

Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star resembles many other reality shows. Each season has a different set of judges. People who like makeup and glitz are allowed to compete on the show.

Every week, tasks are given to the contestants. These tasks are given all season long, and as the battle goes on, they get harder. The judges rate each contestant based on how well they did.

They have to fight other contestants sometimes too. They give it their all on stage and get through all the tasks to stay in the competition. All of the contestants are very skilled and can do things that seem impossible.

New and original make-up ideas come out with each season. Make-up ideas like these will also be shown on Season 6 of Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star.

Since there are new judges every season, the sixth season will probably have new judges and hosts as well.

It began on May 11, 2022, with the fifth period of the TV show. Ten makeup artists with a lot of skill showed off their skills and shocked the judges.

Dom Skinner and Val Garland were the judges on Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star. Leomie Anderson was the host for this season.

There were eight shows in the season. A makeup artist called Yong-chin Breslin won the whole season.

English TV star Stacey Dooley was named as the host of Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star in January 2019.

Dooley said about the show, “I’m thrilled to be a part of Glow Up.” Wow, the make-up artists have been great. Val and Dominic were also great to work with.

Dominic Skinner or Val Garland, both leaders in their fields, were also named as judges for the show.

People said that Dooley was “selling out” and “abandoning her journalistic roots” when she agreed to be on the show.

Dooley replied to the claims, “It’s painfully predictable: that will always be people who want to lock you in one camp and never let you go.”

People are shocked to learn that you might be interested in both lipstick and the Yazidi group. This is a very narrow-minded Stone Age way of thinking, and it’s really dull.

I already have my stripes, so I don’t have to show anything to anyone. “We should celebrate make-up,” she said.

It’s a very profitable business that employs a lot of people. In 2019, Netflix bought the rights to show Glow Up as a Netflix original series.

Glow Up was picked up for a second season in July 2019. Dooley said that making the first series was fun and that she was looking forward to working on the second series.

Garland and Skinner agreed with what was said. Skinner even said that the MUAs needed to do better than what they saw in the first series. On May 14, 2020, BBC Three showed the first episode of the second season.