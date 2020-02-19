Gloria Trevi celebrates with 18 unpublished photo the 18 years of her son Angel Gabriel

Share it:

Ángel Gabriel, the eldest son of Gloria Trevi, who begins to emerge as a singer and has just released his second song Kisses Less, celebrates this day for its 18 years of life.

Gloria Trevi, singer of musical successes like Five minutes and Open bitches, through Instagram shares an unpublished image of Angel Gabriel and expresses how much she loves him.

The photograph that La Trevi shows on Instagram is perhaps the first one he took to Angel Gabriel, in his first days of birth, in February 2002.

Happy birthday baby @angelgabrielgt I love you and I love being your mom, "writes the famous singer in the title of the photo.

And Gloria's fans immediately react to the post with comments like these:

Happy birthday for that beautiful baby, that although the years go by it will continue to be your baby "," Happy birthday to my future boyfriend "," You are the best. "

In February 2002, Gloria Trevi gave birth in a prison in Brazil to Angel Gabriel, in the middle of a great controversy, since she was there while waiting to be extradited to Mexico, after being accused of child abuse and corruption.

At first it was ensured that Angel Gabriel's father was Sergio Andrade, who was representative and partner of Gloria Trevi and was also charged with the same crimes, however, she denied that version.









According to information disseminated in different media, in December 2004, four months after Gloria was released due to lack of evidence, she confessed in an interview with Cristina Saralegui that she had not been the product of any violation but that “she had been conceived with love "









Ángel Gabriel was launched during 2019 as a singer with the song If I find you alone and now he has just released Kisses less, his second promotional, and has revealed that he wants to make a career as a singer, musician and producer.