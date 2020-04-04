TV Shows

Gloria Trevi before COVID-19 remembers that she knows what it is to be in a cell

April 4, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Singer-songwriter Gloria Trevi, whose real name is Gloria de los Ángeles Treviño Ruiz, remembers the days she lived years ago, when she was locked in a cell for almost five years.

Gloria Trevi sensitizes her fans through Instagram to not go outside in the face of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and surprises her fans by remembering one of her most painful moments.

La Trevi shares that she already knows how difficult it is to be locked up, since she recalled those hard times when she was behind bars, noted for corruption of minors.

Trevi, singer of musical hits like Five Minutes and Dressed in Sugar, made the above known during a live broadcast with Mónica Naranjo and now thanks that she is locked up, but inside her house.

I know what it is really like to be in a cell, so for me to be at home, even if it is a confinement I am with my family, I am with my mattress, with my television, we are with the internet ".

READ:  Becky G falls in love with her followers without a drop of makeup (VIDEO)

Gloria Trevi, who recently placed Grande, a duet with Mónica Naranjo, as a musical success, invites her followers to make the most of their time at home.

Loneliness can be our friend if we use it positively to paint, to write, to give more love. "




.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.