Gloria Trevi before COVID-19 remembers that she knows what it is to be in a cell

Singer-songwriter Gloria Trevi, whose real name is Gloria de los Ángeles Treviño Ruiz, remembers the days she lived years ago, when she was locked in a cell for almost five years.

Gloria Trevi sensitizes her fans through Instagram to not go outside in the face of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and surprises her fans by remembering one of her most painful moments.

La Trevi shares that she already knows how difficult it is to be locked up, since she recalled those hard times when she was behind bars, noted for corruption of minors.

Trevi, singer of musical hits like Five Minutes and Dressed in Sugar, made the above known during a live broadcast with Mónica Naranjo and now thanks that she is locked up, but inside her house.

I know what it is really like to be in a cell, so for me to be at home, even if it is a confinement I am with my family, I am with my mattress, with my television, we are with the internet ".

Gloria Trevi, who recently placed Grande, a duet with Mónica Naranjo, as a musical success, invites her followers to make the most of their time at home.