Girls’ Last Tour Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

One of the biggest fandoms on the planet is for anime shows. Several internet outlets provide these programs in several languages. And if you’re a lover of both anime and manga, you should read this post to find out when Girls’ Last Tour, one of your favorite anime series, will be renewed.

The Girls’ Last Tour manga series by Tsukumizu is set in Japan. The manga series premiered in Shinchosha’s Kurage Bunch magazine on February 21, 2014, and it was serialized monthly. The sixth volume of the manga series was released on January 12, 2018. If you like reading this manga series, you’ll probably enjoy watching the anime version as well.

Takaharu Ozaki directed the anime adaptation of the manga series, which Kazuyuki Fudeyasu wrote, and it premiered on October 6, 2017. The individuals responsible for producing the anime series are Mitsuhiro Ogata, Noritomo Isogai, Tomoaki Iwasaka, and Shō Tanaka.

The series was licensed by Sentai Filmworks and MVM Films. At-X, KBS, TVQ, Tokyo MX, TV Aichi, BS11, and Sun TV were the original airing venues for the anime series. There were a total of twelve episodes in this anime series, and it ended on December 22, 2017.

Along with high marks from critics, Girls’ Last Tour earned a 7.7/10 rating on IMDb, solidifying its status as a must-watch anime series. With a delightful science fiction plot and stunning production values, this series is a must-watch. Everything you ever wanted to know about Girls’ Last Tour season 2 is right here!

Girls’ Last Tour Season 2 Renewal Status

The first season of the anime was created by the renowned White Fox studio, known for several other successful projects. A lot of people thought the studio was fantastic in Shoujo Shuumatsu. Having concluded its first installment, the studio has provided no new information on its future.

The show’s creator and White Fox both decided against canceling or renewing it for a second season. The announcement of Girls’ Last Tour Season 2 has been long-awaited by fans. No official announcement has been made by the makers of this anime series; therefore, its future is uncertain.

Girls’ Last Tour Season 2 Release Date

Girls Last Tour Season 2 may never be published, even if it hasn’t been confirmed yet. The most important factor is that the manga has already finished. Since the main purpose of most adaptations is to boost sales of the original, a season renewal is unnecessary once the original has ended.

Girls’ Last Tour Story

The anime follows two young girls as they face the new battle of existence in cities decimated by protracted conflicts. Despite the end of civilization, Chito and Yuuri go on with their lives as they ride their cherished motorbike, Kettenkrad, aimlessly around the wreckage of the globe.

They scavenge for food and water on the deserted streets. They have each other even on their worst days, even in cities where joy is nonexistent. On their most desperate days, these two friends look for food and fuel to get them through another day. They share nothing except their experiences and emotions with each other.

Girls’ Last Tour Cast

Chito Voiced by: Inori Minase (Japanese); Cat Thomas (English)

Voiced by: Inori Minase (Japanese); Cat Thomas (English) Yuuri Voiced by: Yurika Kubo (Japanese); Juliet Simmons (English)

Voiced by: Yurika Kubo (Japanese); Juliet Simmons (English) Kanazawa Voiced by: Akira Ishida (Japanese); Mark X. Laskowski (English)

Voiced by: Akira Ishida (Japanese); Mark X. Laskowski (English) Ishii Voiced by: Kotono Mitsuishi (Japanese); Stephanie Wittels (English)

Voiced by: Kotono Mitsuishi (Japanese); Stephanie Wittels (English) Nuko Voiced by: Kana Hanazawa (Japanese); Kalin Coates (English)

Girls’ Last Tour Season 2: Is there enough source material?

Tsukumizu wrote and drew the manga of the same name, as we indicated at the beginning of the essay. Six volumes include the collected works of the manga that have appeared in Shinchosha’s Kurage Bunch magazine from 2014 onwards. But the manga series ended on January 12, 2018, therefore it isn’t available anymore.

Following the manga’s lead, the anime series keeps moving forward. The first four volumes served as the basis for the first season of the anime. Based on our inventory count, we can tell that just two volumes are still available.

The remaining source material does not have enough content for a 12-episode new season, even when measured in basic proportion. This is a challenging prospect that does not come up very frequently, but the anime series might go on with unique material.

Girls’ Last Tour Season 2 Trailer

Even though the Girls’ Last Tour teaser has been out for a while, fans can hardly wait for the second season to premiere. Season 1 of the anime series was published four years ago, and there have been no official announcements on the renewal or cancellation of season 2 as of yet.