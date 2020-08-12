Gintama The Final Movie: the teaser trailer for the end of the historic anime arrives

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the end of Hideaki Sorachi's manga, there has been a lot of talk about new anime projects for Gintama scheduled for 2021. With little part of Gintoki Sakata's story still to be covered, one could already think of a single final feature film. The confirmations arrived yesterday and announced the final project, the Gintama The Final.

Yesterday was the day of the leaks, with the official website that had hidden the poster of Gintama The Final complete with a release date. Today, however, the announcement arrived with great fanfare complete with a teaser trailer and details on the next film on the silver-haired samurai. Warner Bros Japan has indeed uploaded the teaser trailer of Gintama The Final on Youtube, as you can also see above.

The film of Gintama will hit Japanese theaters on January 8, 2021 and in the video above we have some lines of the three protagonists. Gintoki complains that he couldn't work due to the Coronavirus, but Kagura comments that he wouldn't have worked anyway. Between one joke and another, the teaser trailer unveils the Gintama the Final logo and announces that this time it is the "Gintama finale, and for real".

It will not be the only animated project on the franchise, given that in a few months a net anime will arrive that will connect to the film and exclusive to Japan. After years of work too Gintama comes to an end, will you enjoy this latest adventure by Gintoki and the other Yorozuyas who have entertained us for years?