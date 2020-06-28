Ghost of Tsushima, waiting for the release: two short Japanese trailers for the PS4 game

Share it:

Among the new console releases of July 2020 also finds space Ghost of Tsushima, new production signed by the authors of the InFamous series, ready to land on PlayStation 4.

To mark the path of approach to the debut of the title that will see the players engaged in the liberation of the Island of Tsushima from the grips of the Mongol invader, PlayStation Japan published two new short trailers of Ghost of Tsushima. Dedicated to the personalization options of the protagonist Jin Sakai and the narrative component of the game signed Sucker Punch, the videos can be viewed directly at the opening and closing of this news.

The events of Ghost of Tsushima, we remember it, begin in the heart of the 13th century, freely drawing inspiration from historical events that really happened. Based on the latter, the development team then built a fictional tale, which sees the young man Jin Sakai abandon the way of the Samurai to embrace a more shy and dark style of struggle, which will be worth the reputation of "Ghost". In the suggestive natural scenery offered byTsushima island, players will have to fight the Mongolian army, provide relief to the civilian population and try to survive.

Pending the publication of the reviews of Ghost of Tsushima, we remember that the game will be released on PlayStation 4 the next July 17th.