Ghost of Tsushima: the wind rises in the launch trailer

Sucker Punch and PlayStation Studios released the Ghost of Tsushima launch trailer, the new PS4 exclusive coming on Friday 17th July. Are you ready to take on the role of Jin and immerse yourself in the atmospheres of Feudal Japan?

"We are at the end of the thirteenth century and the Mongol Empire has devastated entire nations in its campaign to conquer the East. Tsushima Island is all that divides Japan from the Mongol invasion. The island is on fire in the aftermath of the first wave of the Mongol assault, the samurai Jin Sakai decides that he will do everything possible to protect his people and claim his homeland."

Ghost of Tsushima will arrive in stores and on the PlayStation Store on Friday, the digital preload is already active in Europe and therefore you can start downloading the game so as not to be found unprepared for day one. Ghost of Tsushima's review will be online instead Tuesday 14 July at 16:00 Italian time, in the meantime you can rush to redeem the free dynamic theme published to celebrate the launch of the game.

Did you know? Ghost of Tsushima will be voiced in Italian since the launch, the voice over will be introduced by the 1.03 patch, available as early as Friday.