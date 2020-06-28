Ghost of Tsushima: Sucker Punch sweetens the wait with 4 new concept art

Share it:

Even if you are playing The Last of Us Part 2, you are no longer in the skin for Ghost of Tsushima? The release of the second big exclusive for PlayStation 4 this summer is still three weeks away, but luckily the guys from Sucker Punch are working hard to make the wait more pleasant.

In the past few hours, Bellevue's studio has delighted all its fans by sharing four unpublished concept art of Ghost of Tsushima, used by the developers during the process to define the tone and appearance of settings and characters. We thus have the opportunity to admire a threatening fortress manned by invading soldiers of the Mongolian army, but also a decidedly more welcoming village. We can then see Jin Sakai at the foot of a snow-covered pagoda, which stands out on a frozen lake, and then while scrutinizing the horizon in one of the grasslands of the island of Tsushima. Find all four illustrations in the gallery at the bottom of this news, which one is your favorite?

Ghost of Tsushima will be launched exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro on next July 17th, accompanied by a day-one patch of over 7 GB. In the meantime, you can discover the secrets of the combat system and the art of katana in our special video.