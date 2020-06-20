Ghost of Tsushima: exclusive edition on Amazon at a discounted price

Share it:

You can't wait for it to come out Ghost of Tsushima but you have not yet decided which edition to choose and where to book it? Then it might be useful to know that Amazon Italy has opened pre-orders for an exclusive edition and that at the moment it is also in the Flash Offer.

The Ghost of Tsushima edition on sale only on Amazon includes, in addition to the game, also an exclusive artwork. The latter, unfortunately, is not shown: it will probably be made public as the game comes close, scheduled for July 17th. The reservation of this edition on Amazon, available at discounted price of 62.99 euros (instead of 74.99 euros) it will also guarantee you the case with reversible cover and three pre-order bonuses, namely the mini digital soundtrack of the game, the avatar of the protagonist Jin Sakai and the dynamic team of Jin for the PlayStation 4 dashboard.

We do not know how long this price will be kept, therefore if you are interested we advise you to take advantage of it, bearing in mind that on Amazon the "Reservation at the minimum guaranteed price": in case it drops from here to the launch of the game, you will pay the lowest sum. The price of the item is also charged only at the time of shipment.